This Procreate typography hack will brighten up your work

If you're a creative that works on the iPad, chances are you're familiar with Procreate (if you're not already using it). Developed specifically for artists, it features a clean UI and plenty of customisation options that make it a great digital art tool. Every now and then creatives share their favourite tips and tricks that will help step up your digital art game, and this colourful typography trick is one we're adding to the favourite list.



One Procreate user has put together a handy little video that shows creatives how to make beautiful gradient lettering with a few easy steps. All you have to do is create a colourful base before adding a layer set to 'mask' mode and then inverting it. This inverted masked layer means that anything drawn directly onto it will display the pattern or colour below, making it a perfect starting place if you're looking into how to design a logo.

Quick Procreate tutorial for making gradient lettering. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nCw8hmmwYUJanuary 19, 2023 See more

This ingenious hack an incredibly smart shortcut that saves you recolouring the letters at a later stage, and it also means you can easily change the background texture if you don't like the initial design. The best thing about this particular hack is that you can customise as much as you want when it comes to the lower layer. You could use a premade texture, paint your own pattern or make a colour gradient similar to the one above. "Definitely trying this out!" one excited commenter proclaims. Of course, brush choice is also a vital element that contributes to the final product so make sure you check out our guide to the best Procreate brushes if you're looking for a more unique finish to your work.

Procreate is the gift that keeps giving when it comes to artists: we often see new tips pop up that blow our minds, like this automatic palette generator hack or this video that teaches users how to make custom outline brushes.

