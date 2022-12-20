"Magic" Procreate iPad hack blows minds on Twitter

If you're a digital artist or illustrator working on iPad, chances are you're familiar with Procreate. The painting app has become the go-to for tablet-toting creatives, thanks not least to its impressive selection of brushes. But it seems one awesome feature has been hiding in plain sight.

One Procreate user has taken to demonstrate the ability to turn an image into an entire colour palette in the app. All you have to do is drag the image onto the Procreate palette browser, and it'll immediately create a palette of colours. It looks like magic – and is blowing users' minds. (Want to try it for yourself? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

I did NOT know you could do this in Procreate! #procreate #procreateart #digitaldrawing pic.twitter.com/lLfYRgSWRYDecember 12, 2022 See more

"You just changed my life," one user comments, while another calmly adds, "EXCUSE ME???? that's a lifesaver what the HELL." And we're inclined to agree – the ability to turn a photo into a palette with a simple drag-and-drop could be a game-changer for artists. As another user puts it, "Magic, I call that."

Indeed, almost every week it turns out an awesome iOS or iPadOS feature has been hiding under our noses. From long-exposure photos to, er, Siri-powered Harry Potter spells, the internet is discovering brand new hacks all the time. For the lowdown on the latest version of Procreate, check out our Procreate 5.2 review.

