This accidentally awesome dog photo is guaranteed to make you smile

It's the wholesome content we need right now.

Photo of Rigatoni the dog jumping in front of a rainbow
(Image credit: Nicole Rosa)

While we're all for the art of masterful photography, they do say the best camera is the one you have with you. And with the sheer amount of photos taken on smartphones every day, there's probably a masterpiece or three hiding in your camera roll.

Proving the above adage true is an "accidentally majestic" dog photo shared by one Twitter user this week. Currently going wild on the platform, it's the ray of sunshine (or at least of rainbow) we all need right now. Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals if you want to snap your own mobile masterpiece.

There's a dog! it's jumping! There's a cityscape! And a rainbow! What more does a photo need? Oh, and the dog's called Rigatoni, because of course it is. While we're big fans of the winners of Apple's recent iPhone 13 Pro photography contest, none of them feature a jumping dog in front of a rainbow. Just saying.

Nicola Rosa's photo caused 'Rigatoni' to trend on Twitter, as users delighted in the unexpectedly heartwarming addition to their timelines. And, naturally, one has even turned Rigatoni into a motivational poster.  

Jumping dog photo with the words: Obstacles are made to be overcome

(Image credit: @SkipTerrio)

So there we have it, there is still some wholesome content to be found on Twitter in 2022. If you want to test out your own mobile photography skills, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

