This accidentally awesome dog photo is guaranteed to make you smile

While we're all for the art of masterful photography, they do say the best camera is the one you have with you. And with the sheer amount of photos taken on smartphones every day, there's probably a masterpiece or three hiding in your camera roll.

Proving the above adage true is an "accidentally majestic" dog photo shared by one Twitter user this week. Currently going wild on the platform, it's the ray of sunshine (or at least of rainbow) we all need right now. Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals if you want to snap your own mobile masterpiece.

I accidentally took the most majestic pic of Rigatoni today pic.twitter.com/UPcO18UttNApril 20, 2022 See more

There's a dog! it's jumping! There's a cityscape! And a rainbow! What more does a photo need? Oh, and the dog's called Rigatoni, because of course it is. While we're big fans of the winners of Apple's recent iPhone 13 Pro photography contest, none of them feature a jumping dog in front of a rainbow. Just saying.

Nicola Rosa's photo caused 'Rigatoni' to trend on Twitter, as users delighted in the unexpectedly heartwarming addition to their timelines. And, naturally, one has even turned Rigatoni into a motivational poster.

One of the interesting side effects of everyone now having a really good camera on them at all times is how occasionally a snapshot just HAPPENS to have the most perfect composition imaginable… This is awards-level astonishing: https://t.co/sKgh1F1BKsApril 21, 2022 See more

I need everyone I know to see the majesty that is Rigatoni https://t.co/aVUxNwmXMFApril 21, 2022 See more

(Image credit: @SkipTerrio)

So there we have it, there is still some wholesome content to be found on Twitter in 2022. If you want to test out your own mobile photography skills, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

