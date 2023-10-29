The Pixar AI pet poster trend is cuteness overload

Pixar animations are renowned for adorable character design, and now proud pet owners have found a way to take it to the next level with their own ultra-cute AI art. With the help of Bing Image Generator, users are creating their own Pixar-inspired posters, with their adorable animal friends in the starring role.

Taking to social media, enamoured owners have been sharing their AI creations on Instagram, and I have to admit some are surprisingly realistic. (If you want to get to grips with AI art, check out our picks for the best AI art generators).

(Image credit: Bing Image Creator )

The trend circulated after Instagram user that.dood.knox shared an AI-generated Pixar poster featuring their adorable goldendoodle pup. Followers were quick to share their excitement for the playful poster designs, with many asking for a tutorial on how to achieve the iconic wide-eyed Pixar design in their own AI pet posters.

In response, that.dood.knox posted a brief video tutorial sharing the process. It's easy enough to try for yourself, all you need is a Microsoft account and a creative prompt to get you going. From there, the possibilities are endless and it's dangerously addictive – you can definitely lose a lot of time recreating your furry friend's likeness.

The Bing Image Generator uses OpenAI's familiar DALL E-3 system to generate the posters, and the process is fairly quick and refined even with a brief prompt. Those who have a little more time for creative curation can make some pretty convincing posters, like Maven the cheese-obsessed toy poodle, or Gizmo and Hazel – a pair of adorable sausage dogs (featuring a cameo from a rogue sasquatch).

Any excuse to mess around with an AI generator is right up my street, and if I can involve my cat it's even better – although I'm not sure he's suited to the Pixar aesthetic, he's maybe more A24. Personal qualms aside, this adorable AI trend is giving me cuteness overload, a nice change from the AI controversies we've been seeing in the news lately.

