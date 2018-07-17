Amazon Prime Day deals: Microsoft Surface Pro price slashed by a third

This spectacular Amazon Prime Day deal slashes 34 per cent off the price of a Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3 inch laptop with a platinum type cover – taking it from £1,129 down to just £749.99. That's an amazing saving on a fast and powerful device that's perfect for sketching – and one that lots of creatives have already taken advantage of.

The last time we checked there were only a handful of these left so you'll need to move fast if you want to snap up this bargain. (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Easy on the eyes and straightforward to use, Microsoft's Surface Pro is tailored towards digital drawing, with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Normally priced at well over £1,000, this hybrid device has become more accessible for designers thanks to Amazon cutting the cost down by over a third.

If you're looking for a simple-to-use device with bite, you've found the right laptop. Microsoft's Surface runs Windows 10 so you're free to install your Creative Cloud software. From there you can choose to use apps in either standard or Touch Input modes.

Compatible with both the Microsoft Surface Dial and the excellent Apple Pencil, the Surface Pro can easily become a versatile digital sketchbook. Its comparatively steep price has been the main barrier to entry for a lot of potential users, but with this Amazon Prime Day discount there's no better time to pick up an amazing device from an industry-leading brand.