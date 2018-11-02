Animate your marketing assets with this app

Most of us are inundated with too much content on a daily basis – so it really isn't surprising that animated content is such a useful tool for marketers, especially for anything in the digital sphere. This Animatron Studio Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription helps you create engaging animations and graphics, even if you don't have any design or technical know-how.

The app helps you design your animations visually with a WYSIWYG editor, so you can make videos to explain your product or service, design banners and animations, make compelling presentations and more. You can even save time by choosing from thousands of free, pre-animated characters, backgrounds and props.

Get a lifetime subscription to this Animatron Studio Pro Plan for $49.99 – that's 95 per cent off.

