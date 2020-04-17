Apple sale: Cheap iPad deal is selling FAST

Best Buy is running some amazing deals right now, perfect for creatives The event sees huge savings across a range of popular devices, but the one we're most excited about drops a brand new iPad down to just $299!

The new 10.2-inch iPad is a powerful little device, with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, it's a brilliant companion for busy creatives. There's over one million apps to choose from (don't miss our pick of the best iPad apps for designers), Wi-Fi and comes with iPadOS, which unlocks a whole new world of capability.

Need different iPad specs, or looking for a bit more power with the iPad Pro? Be sure to check out our round up of the best iPad deals. Oh, and don't forget to grab yourself a stylus with our pick of best cheap Apple Pencil deals too.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $329 $299

Right now you can get the latest model iPad with 32GB of storage for less than $300. Need more room? You can get a $50 discount on the more roomy 128GB model too – a steal at just $380. Hurry, offer is for a limited time only.

Apple 21.5" iMac with Retina 4K display: $1,299.99 $1,099.99

Save $200: Not a MacBook Pro, but an offer we couldn't not include is a $250 saving on this powerful iMac. It also comes with a year's worth of Apple TV for free. Bargain.



Best Buy has some incredible deals on other devices too, including headphones, tablets and TVs. Here's our pick of the best offers for creatives currently available:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover: $959 $749

Save $210: You'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover, both of which you can currently get for less than $600. Trust us when we say stocks won't last long, so grab one while you can.

Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Powerbeats: $199.99 $89.99

Save $110: If you're looking for some headphones that are great for when you're active, these Powerbeats by Dr. Dre are a top option. And right now you can get them for less than half price!

WD Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive: $149.99 $99.99

Save $50: Safeguard all your files with this quality hard drive. Its slimline design means its super easy to transport, and USB 3.0 technology facilitates rapid data transfer to keep you working efficiently.

