Lego special offer: 10% off all sets at Argos

If you're a creative professional who loves to relax with a bit of Lego, you're in luck. Argos is kicking its Black Friday deals off early by reducing all of its Lego sets by 10 per cent. That might not seem like the best offer, but when you add it to Argos' already existing Lego discounts, there's some impressive savings to be had.

One of the biggest savings is on a Lego Technic Crane, already reduced from £200 to £132, the extra saving knocks the price down to £118.80, that's a huge saving of over £80! There's also a Lego City Space Rocket, originally £90, reduced to £55, which today you can get for £49.50.

As well as Lego Technic and City sets you'll find everything from Harry Potter (see our recent Knight Bus Lego review), Star Wars and Jurassic Park models, to Lego Creator and Mindstorms sets too. With 300 reduced Lego items, you're sure to find something to suit.

Lego deal: Save 10% on all Lego sets at Argos

If you or someone you know is a fan of Lego, don't miss this great opportunity to make some big savings on some of the company's most popular sets. Hurry, offer ends at midnight (BST) tonight. (Gaming sets not included)

If these offers are making you consider starting your Christmas shopping, don't hang around. This Lego deal ends at midnight (BST) tonight, with no sign of it returning any time soon.

Not sure what you want to build? Our round up of the best Lego art is sure to inspire you.

