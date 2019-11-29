Bose Black Friday: half-price in-ears and other awesome savings

Black Friday's the ideal opportunity to get some incredible savings on some new audio gear, and if you value sound quality over rock bottom prices then you'd be wise to check out the current Bose Black Friday deals.

Bose gear's going to cost you more than other audio brands, but you get what you pay for in terms of top-notch audio. Bose has long had a reputation for squeezing a lot of lovely sound into tiny packages, but if you've been put off by its price tags in the past then you're going to love what's on offer right now.

At the bottom of the price range you can currently get yourself a pair of Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Apple devices at half-price. These sporty in-ears would normally cost you £89.95, but they're available until midnight tonight for just £44.95. Sweat and weather resistant, they're perfect for listening to tunes on the move, and their StayHear tips will adapt to the shape of your ear so you can be sure they'll stay in place, whatever you're doing.

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices: £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

50% off: For great-sounding audio whatever you're doing, these sporty in-ears from Bose are just the ticket, but hurry if you want them at half price because the deal runs out soon. Expires midnight.View Deal

If you want something a bit heftier, there are also some great deals on full-size Bose headphones. Bose's on-ear wireless headphones use its TriPort technology to deliver deep bass and crystal-clear treble, feature cushioned ear cups that rest softly on your ears, and with is noise-rejecting dual-microphone you can make clear phone calls even in windy or noisy environments. Usually £169.95, you can get them now for just £109.

Bose On Ear Wireless Headphones: £169.95 £109 at Amazon

Save £60.95: These on-hear headphones sound brilliant across the audio range, but what sounds even sweeter is the current deal you can get on them, with just over £60 sliced off the normal price.View Deal

For the ultimate sound quality wherever you are, though, you'll want these Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless headphones. They feature three levels of world-class noise cancellation, built-in support for digital assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, a volume-optimised EQ and up to 20 hours of battery life in wireless mode. These high-end wireless cans would normally set you back £329.95, but you can currently bag yourself a pair for just £229.

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones: £329.95 £229 at Amazon

Save £100.95: Shut down the distractions of the outside world with these epic noise-cancelling wireless cans. If the the usual price feels a bit steep, now's your chance to own a pair for £100 less.View Deal

And that's not all from Bose. If you want more than headphones, there's a great deal on Bose's punchy little SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker. Measuring just 3.6 x 9.9 x 9.9cm and weighing 290g, it pumps out super-crisp sound and meaty bass, and usually you'd have to pay £99.95 for it. Order now, though, and you can get one for £59.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: £99.95 £59 at Amazon

41% off: Why keep the music to yourself? Carry this tiny audio marvel around with you and you'll be able to blast out the beats absolutely anywhere; just not on the bus, yeah?View Deal

And even if none of these tickle your fancy, there are yet more hot Black Friday deals available directly from Bose. Hit up its Black Friday deals page and you'll find plenty more savings, including deals on soundbars, speaker systems and more that you won't find elsewhere.