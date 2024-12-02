With PS5 deals like this, it's no wonder it's outselling the Switch 3 to 1 this Cyber Monday (apparently)
Playstation has come out swinging with huge deals on PS5 and PSVR2 – these can't last.
Okay, while our heads have been firmly in Switch World, it seems most of the action has been happening elsewhere. The PS5 has apparently outsold the Nintendo Switch three to one! And it's not surprising with deals like this at Walmart you can get a bundle of Fortnite with the PS5 Digital Edition with a $75.99 discount – now just $374.99.
Or if you'd like a PSVR2 you can save $250 on a PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, now $349.99.
We think the PS5 is unmatched, giving it a perfect five stars when we reviewed it, two years after its original release. It's a fantastic console (that's on our best games console list) that runs well and has a wealth of brilliant games. The digital edition means you can download any game at any time and not worry about scratching up or losing those pesky physical disks.
2 standout Playstation deals
Save $75.99: A fantastic offer on a bundle – if you like Fortnite then this is a no-brainer. The Digital Edition console is great if you're planning on downloading a lot of games and have no need for a physical disk.
Save $250: The brilliant PSVR2 is paired with Call of the Mountain so you can get immersed in one of the most brilliant games available. We haven't seen many price cuts on this console, so this is excellent value!
Not quite right? Check out another PS5 game bundle deal – this one has a gigantic Spider-Man collectible thrown in.
