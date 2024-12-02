With PS5 deals like this, it's no wonder it's outselling the Switch 3 to 1 this Cyber Monday (apparently)

Playstation has come out swinging with huge deals on PS5 and PSVR2 – these can't last.

The PS5 with Fortnite, in a bundle box for Cyber Monday.
(Image credit: Future)

Okay, while our heads have been firmly in Switch World, it seems most of the action has been happening elsewhere. The PS5 has apparently outsold the Nintendo Switch three to one! And it's not surprising with deals like this at Walmart you can get a bundle of Fortnite with the PS5 Digital Edition with a $75.99 discount – now just $374.99.

Or if you'd like a PSVR2 you can save $250 on a PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, now $349.99.

Image
Sony PS5:

Save $75.99: A fantastic offer on a bundle – if you like Fortnite then this is a no-brainer. The Digital Edition console is great if you're planning on downloading a lot of games and have no need for a physical disk.

Image
Sony Playstation 5:

Save $250: The brilliant PSVR2 is paired with Call of the Mountain so you can get immersed in one of the most brilliant games available. We haven't seen many price cuts on this console, so this is excellent value!

