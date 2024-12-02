I've done it! I've found the best PS5 game deal for Spider-Man fans this Cyber Monday – save $80

News
By
published

With great discounts comes great responsibility.

Spider-Man 2 collectors edition deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been patiently waiting for the right time to buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5, then that time is now. I think this might be the best Cyber Monday deal that I've seen yet, and it's an amazing deal for Spider-Man fans who also love collectibles (guilty). Right now, the Collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been reduced from $229.99 to $149.99 directly from PlayStation.

The typical retail price for the PS5 exclusive game is $69.99/£69.99 (yes, really) and I even wrote an article last year debating if I could even afford the game. So, if we deduct that from the price of this bundle then you're paying only $80 for the 19-inch statue (which is selling for up to $300 alone on eBay) + you get digital extras including 10 unique suits, additional Photo Mode items, and 5 Skill Points for use within the game. And not forgetting the physical SteelBook case too.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition (statue + game)
US Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition (statue + game): was US$149.99 now US$229.99 at PlayStation Direct US

SAVE $80: With this collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you get more than just the PS5 game and a fancy steelbook case. Oh no, you get SO much more – a 19-inch statue of Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Venom at the same time (plus digital in-game extras).

I think this deal is top-class considering that the original price of the game remains to be $70, so you're getting this rare limited edition collector's statue for just $80 more.

Price Check: $335 at Amazon

View Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition (statue + game)
UK Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition (statue + game): was £149.99 now £219.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

SAVE £70: The exact same deal on the Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition is also available in the UK. This game has been on my wishlist since its release just over a year ago, and I've been patienly waiting for the price to fall, since I could never justify spending $70/£70 on just one game, no matter how badly I wanted to play it.

Since finishing the original Spider-Man on my PS4 and completing Spider-Man Miles Morales too, there's only so much longer I can wait to play this exciting next instalment of the series.

Price Check: £

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1