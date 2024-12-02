I've done it! I've found the best PS5 game deal for Spider-Man fans this Cyber Monday – save $80
With great discounts comes great responsibility.
If you've been patiently waiting for the right time to buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5, then that time is now. I think this might be the best Cyber Monday deal that I've seen yet, and it's an amazing deal for Spider-Man fans who also love collectibles (guilty). Right now, the Collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been reduced from $229.99 to $149.99 directly from PlayStation.
The typical retail price for the PS5 exclusive game is $69.99/£69.99 (yes, really) and I even wrote an article last year debating if I could even afford the game. So, if we deduct that from the price of this bundle then you're paying only $80 for the 19-inch statue (which is selling for up to $300 alone on eBay) + you get digital extras including 10 unique suits, additional Photo Mode items, and 5 Skill Points for use within the game. And not forgetting the physical SteelBook case too.
I love the original 2020 Spider-Man PS4 game, and its spin-off, Spider-Man Miles Morales, so I'm immensely tempted by this deal on one of the best PS5 games. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but if you're looking for console deals specifically, I found some epic bundle deals the other day, while our editor is keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.
Today's Cyber Monday deal on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition
SAVE $80: With this collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you get more than just the PS5 game and a fancy steelbook case. Oh no, you get SO much more – a 19-inch statue of Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Venom at the same time (plus digital in-game extras).
I think this deal is top-class considering that the original price of the game remains to be $70, so you're getting this rare limited edition collector's statue for just $80 more.
Price Check: $335 at Amazon
SAVE £70: The exact same deal on the Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition is also available in the UK. This game has been on my wishlist since its release just over a year ago, and I've been patienly waiting for the price to fall, since I could never justify spending $70/£70 on just one game, no matter how badly I wanted to play it.
Since finishing the original Spider-Man on my PS4 and completing Spider-Man Miles Morales too, there's only so much longer I can wait to play this exciting next instalment of the series.
Price Check: £
