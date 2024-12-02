It's been a funny Cyber Monday. Most of the deals on creative kit and beyond went live before Black Friday and have stayed at the same price throughout, which is unlike in previous years where deals have come and gone.

But this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's certainly made shopping easier. Cyber Monday is in full swing, depending on where you are in the world, and below are the best iPad deals that I think are still worth adding to your basket. Top of my list is this deal on the iPad Air 11-inch, which is down by $100 to $599 at Amazon.

Great value Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): was US$699 now US$599 at Amazon Save $100: This iPad Air is probably my favourite in the current iPad range. I just think it's got a lot to offer most people, and it's lightweight and looks so pretty! This deal has 256GB of storage. I think it's worth paying a bit more than the standard 128GB to future-proof your purchase. UK deal: Amazon: £649

Most portable Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$449 at BHPhoto Save $50: This iPad only came out very recently so any saving is a bonus. This offer at B&H Photo ends on 3 Dec and gets you $50 off Apple's miniature tablet. The iPad mini is great for those who favour portability over power. UK deal: Amazon: £459

Best for pros Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): was US$1,499 now US$1,399 at Amazon Save $100: If you're gonna go for Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro, then I think you may as well splash out on the storage. This model has 512GB and comes with standard glass. Artists may want to upgrade to nano-texture glass (only available with more storage so the price does shoot up). UK deal: Amazon: £1,404.97

Still not sure if these are for you? Check out more iPad deals in your region below. And if you're having trouble deciding, see our iPad vs post or iPad generations explainer.