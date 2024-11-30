It may seem a little early to be talking about Cyber Monday iPad deals, but Black Friday weekend moved quickly – and the retail behemoth Amazon has already switched to dressing their best iPad deals with the Cyber Monday tag.

But what's the difference? There will be a lot of continuation of the Black Friday iPad deals we've been reporting on. But there will also be brand new iPad discounts released specially for Cyber Monday, and the days preceding it (ie, today and tomorrow). How will you know the difference? Well, luckily me and my team have been covering iPad deals like eagle-eyed obsessives for the whole of November. So we'll guide you right!

Before you press the buy button, have a look at the list of iPad generations to make sure you're choosing the best iPad for your needs. And whether or not you're buying an iPad for drawing, I advise you also think about getting a great iPad screen protector too.

iPad deals US

Bargain price Apple iPad (2021): was US$329 now US$199.99 at Best Buy Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming. Price check: Walmart – $244

Most portable Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too. Price check: Best Buy – $469