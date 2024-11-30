Live

Cyber Monday iPad deals may just trump Black Friday as we see new price lows on iPad Airs and iPad minis

I've been scouring the web for all the best iPad deals – and these are my absolute best picks, including the 2024 iPad Air for $599.

Our top picks of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals.

(Image credit: Future)

It may seem a little early to be talking about Cyber Monday iPad deals, but Black Friday weekend moved quickly – and the retail behemoth Amazon has already switched to dressing their best iPad deals with the Cyber Monday tag.

Apple iPad (2022)
Lowest price
Apple iPad (2022): was US$349 now US$259 at Amazon

Save $90: This is not only the lowest price in 30 days but the lowest price ever. This standard iPad comes with 64GB and WiFi and an A14 Bionic Chip. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.

Price check: Best Buy – $279

View Deal
Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024)
Next step
Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024): was US$899 now US$799 at Amazon

Save $100: This offer is on the 13-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. This iPad has an M2 chip and will be more than powerful enough for most people. It's nice and light, too.

Price check: Best Buy – $799

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024): was US$999 now US$849 at Amazon

Save $150: This is a big deal on a super-powerful iPad – and there's currently a free coupon saving you $50 at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record low of $849. That's for the 256GB version with WiFi

Price check: Apple – $999 | Best Buy – $899

View Deal
Apple iPad (2021)
Bargain price
Apple iPad (2021): was US$329 now US$199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

Price check: Walmart – $244

View Deal
Apple iPad mini (2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto

Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too.

Price check: Best Buy – $469

View Deal
Apple iPad (2022)
Great deal
Apple iPad (2022): was £499 now £437.69 at very.co.uk

Save £61.31: This standard iPad comes with WiFi and 256GB memory. It's a decent size at 10.9-inches and is our ecommerce editor's pick of the iPads. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.

Price check: Amazon – £437.69

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024): was £999 now £934.97 at Amazon

Save £64.03: There are various discounts available on the M4 iPad Pro on Amazon, this one is on the 11-inch 246GB WiFi version with standard glass. Artists may want to pay more for nano-texture glass.

Price check: Currys – £999

View Deal
Apple iPad (2021)
Bargain price
Apple iPad (2021): was £309 now £259 at Amazon

Save £50: This offer is on the 64GB WiFi version of the 9th generation iPad. It's a bit older, but this is still a capable tablet and is great for streaming/browsing or light creative work.

Price check: Amazon – £399 for WiFi and Cellular

View Deal
Apple iPad mini (2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (2024): was £499 now £467.97 at Amazon

Save £31.03 The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's 7% off the 246GB version as well.

Price check: Very – £479

View Deal

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

(Image credit: Future)

Wondering which iPad is for you? With so many options, the line up can feel a little unwieldily. But don't worry – our iPad generations guide has you covered.

An Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024) on a desk

(Image credit: Glen Southern)

Welcome to our brand new Cyber Monday iPad deals checker. We're going to be searching high and low for all the best iPad deals this weekend... so far I'm seeing a lot of continuation from Black Friday deals, but don't be fooled. As Amazon shift to Cyber Monday wording, you are going to see unique iPad deals released for Cyber Monday. Happy hunting!