Live
Cyber Monday iPad deals may just trump Black Friday as we see new price lows on iPad Airs and iPad minis
I've been scouring the web for all the best iPad deals – and these are my absolute best picks, including the 2024 iPad Air for $599.
It may seem a little early to be talking about Cyber Monday iPad deals, but Black Friday weekend moved quickly – and the retail behemoth Amazon has already switched to dressing their best iPad deals with the Cyber Monday tag.
But what's the difference? There will be a lot of continuation of the Black Friday iPad deals we've been reporting on. But there will also be brand new iPad discounts released specially for Cyber Monday, and the days preceding it (ie, today and tomorrow). How will you know the difference? Well, luckily me and my team have been covering iPad deals like eagle-eyed obsessives for the whole of November. So we'll guide you right!
Before you press the buy button, have a look at the list of iPad generations to make sure you're choosing the best iPad for your needs. And whether or not you're buying an iPad for drawing, I advise you also think about getting a great iPad screen protector too.
Quick links US
- Browse all iPads on Amazon US
- Browse all iPads at Walmart US
- iPad (2022):
$349$259 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M2, 2024):
$899$799 at Amazon
- iPad Pro (M4, 2024):
$999$849 at Amazon
- iPad mini (2024):
$499$459 at B&H Photo
Quick links UK
- Browse all iPads on Amazon UK
- Browse all iPads at Very
- iPad (2022):
£499£437.69 at Very
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024):
£999£934.97 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M2, 2024):
£799£779 at Currys
- iPad mini (2024):
£499£467.97 at Amazon
iPad deals US
Save $90: This is not only the lowest price in 30 days but the lowest price ever. This standard iPad comes with 64GB and WiFi and an A14 Bionic Chip. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.
Price check: Best Buy – $279
Save $100: This offer is on the 13-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. This iPad has an M2 chip and will be more than powerful enough for most people. It's nice and light, too.
Price check: Best Buy – $799
Save $150: This is a big deal on a super-powerful iPad – and there's currently a free coupon saving you $50 at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record low of $849. That's for the 256GB version with WiFi
Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming.
Price check: Walmart – $244
Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too.
Price check: Best Buy – $469
iPad deals UK
Save £61.31: This standard iPad comes with WiFi and 256GB memory. It's a decent size at 10.9-inches and is our ecommerce editor's pick of the iPads. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.
Price check: Amazon – £437.69
Save £64.03: There are various discounts available on the M4 iPad Pro on Amazon, this one is on the 11-inch 246GB WiFi version with standard glass. Artists may want to pay more for nano-texture glass.
Price check: Currys – £999
Save £50: This offer is on the 64GB WiFi version of the 9th generation iPad. It's a bit older, but this is still a capable tablet and is great for streaming/browsing or light creative work.
Price check: Amazon – £399 for WiFi and Cellular
Save £31.03 The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's 7% off the 246GB version as well.
Price check: Very – £479
LIVE: Latest Updates
While the 10th generation iPad is seeing a 26% discount in the US, the same model is discounted in the UK, albeit not quite as generously. The 10th generation model is down 12%, bringing it from £329 to £289. Still, a £40 discount isn't to be scoffed at.
An iPad for under $300 is pretty much unheard of, so Amazon's 42% off deal on the iPad 9th generation, which brings the price down from $479 to $279, is definitely worth a look. It might not be the latest and greatest, but the 9th gen iPad is still a highly capable drawing tablet, complete with Apple Pencil support.
Yesterday, one iPad deal was so good that it caused our very own Daniel John to experience a medical emergency. And the deal is still live!
The most recent iPad to be released is the iPad mini 7 – and we were big fans of it in our review. With the addition of the A17 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil Pro support, the iPad mini really does offer the 'full' iPad experience in a smaller package, handling everything from digital painting to video editing almost as well as its bigger siblings.
Wondering which iPad is for you? With so many options, the line up can feel a little unwieldily. But don't worry – our iPad generations guide has you covered.
Looking at the best deal on the best iPad for the majority of users, and the iPad Air, 11-inch jumps out of the crowd. It's got $100 off, which takes it from $699 to $599, over at Amazon. But it's such a good tablet. When I used it, I was really happy with the M2 speeds when browsing and streaming. I really liked the Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, as will all digital artists. And there's something special about the feel of its light, portable body. Sounds great, and looks great!
iPad Air (11-inch, M2):
$699 $599 at Amazon
Welcome to our brand new Cyber Monday iPad deals checker. We're going to be searching high and low for all the best iPad deals this weekend... so far I'm seeing a lot of continuation from Black Friday deals, but don't be fooled. As Amazon shift to Cyber Monday wording, you are going to see unique iPad deals released for Cyber Monday. Happy hunting!