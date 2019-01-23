These top Bose headphones are super cheap right now

If you like to block out the world around you and really listen to your music and nothing else, the Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones could be just what you're looking for. Ideal if you need to keep noisy distractions at bay and really tune into your songs or podcasts, these incredible earbuds are now on offer with a massive £120 slashed off their RRP.

Thanks for their design and special noise cancelling technology, these in-ear headphones are great at blocking out sounds around you, they're also a dream to wear compared to obtrusive, over-ear alternatives. And when you don't want to block out everything, it's also easy to switch to Aware mode.

Bose QuietComfort 20: £129.95 ( was £249.95 )

Save £120: If you're looking for a more immersive way to listen to your music, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are for you. Delivering both high-quality audio and noise cancellation, these earbuds are now available for a price you don't want to miss.

View Deal

One important thing to note though: this deal is on the iOS-compatible Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones only. The audio works okay when used with an Android device, however the buttons do not – something to keep in mind if you don't like to dig out your device every time a track ends.

This is a UK specific deal, but there are some great offers for US readers too. For starters, check out these Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones, which are on sale at Amazon at the moment (find out more about them in our sister site TechRadar's review).

Sennheiser Momentum in-ear: $99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

30% off: These powerful in-ear headphones are on sale with 30% off the usual price at Amazon right now, taking them from an already very reasonable price to a very good price indeed. They come with inline controls and offer great sound quality. View Deal

Still not quite what you're looking for? Take a look at our buying guides for the best noise-cancelling headphones and the best wireless headphones for more great deals – including offers our readers outside of the UK can take advantage of.

