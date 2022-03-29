Creative Bloq is recruiting for 2 exciting roles

Creative Bloq has two job roles open and we are looking for the perfect creative candidates to fill them. As the world's number one art and design website providing inspiration and advice for artists and designers, we create news, features, reviews, buying guides and tutorials on a vast array of topics from the latest tech and branding to traditional art and even web design.

Our friendly team is now expanding to encompass a specialist tech reviews editor to handle the technology content we send out to the creative community. We also need an ecommerce writer, who is adept at creating ecom content to inspire creatives around the world.

As Future Publishing is a hybrid workplace, the ideal candidate will be happy to come into the office in the beautiful city of Bath, but will also be able to stay at home (or wherever takes your fancy) for a portion of the week. The best of both worlds.

Want to find out more? Keep reading for details on these shiny new job roles (and if you think you might need to smarten up your résumé, see our post on the perfect résumé for creatives).

Tech reviews editor

If you have a passion for technology creatives use every day (think laptops, cameras, drawing tablets and beyond), then we want to hear from you. Our tech reviews editor will be responsible for creating and managing content offering informative and unbiased advice on the products that are of genuine use to artists and designers around the world.

The tech reviews editor's focus will be managing the site's reviews content strategy and coming up with ideas for buying guides, features, reviews and more, making sure all content is engaging, relevant and SEO-optimised. Find out even more on our tech reviews editor job advert .

Ecommerce writer

Are you a writer with flair who also has the savvy to sniff out a genuinely great deal? If so, this ecom role could be for you. The ecommerce writer will work with the ecom editor to offer our readers content on the very best products to facilitate their creativity, whether it be a never-before-seen deal on a Macbook Pro, or a guide to help creatives use their Wacom drawing tablet.

You need a genuine interest in products for design professionals (you don't need to be an expert, but you'll be one eventually!) and exceptional writing and editing skills – including the ability to whip up a snappy headline. Throw in an understanding of SEO and you could be the perfect candidate. Check out more details in our ecommerce writer job advert.

We hope to hear from you soon.

