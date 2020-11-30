Samsung Galaxy Buds price drops to LOWEST EVER in amazing Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday could be the best time to pick up a brand-new pair of earbuds. And if you're on the look out for a pair of Samsung Galaxy buds to go with your other devices, you're in luck as Woot has delivered a stonker of a deal. Right now, you'll enjoy a massive 35% off Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds – now just $109.99.

This is by far the lowest price we've EVER seen on these earbuds – you'll be getting the Grammy Award-winning AKG technology for a real steal. But if you want something a bit different, check out our Cyber Monday sales post, which is full of up-to-the-minute deals on a range of products.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $109.99 at Woot

Save $30: Save 35 per cent on the high-spec wireless earbuds, which come with AKG technology and Active Noise Cancellation. With three microphones to block out external noise and pick up your voice on calls, this is the lowest-ever price by quite some distance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £34.01: With Grammy Award-winning AKG technology plus Active Noise Cancellation, you'll get dreamy audio with these Samsung wireless earbuds. Just tap to play, pause and skip. They have three microphones, pair with other Galaxy tech and come in mystic black, mystic bronze and mystic white.

