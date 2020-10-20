Graphic designer's price list is (still) priceless

Calculating your rate as a designer or illustrator is a notoriously tricky task, as is managing clients who think they can design, and are essentially hiring you just so you can agree with them.

If you can relate to the above, or have ever had a client looking over your shoulder while you try to create one of the world's next best logos, then you'll appreciate the graphic designer's price list. We originally wrote about this price list back in 2015, but have found that versions of it continue to do the rounds online. Plus, it's still pretty funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it).

Still want to design everything? [Image: Digital Synopsis]

There are several version of the price list on the net, this one is one of the better-looking ones around (some of them seem to be horribly low-res, we assume on purpose?), and is from Digital Synopsis.

Based on the Fibonacci sequence, the fees follow the 1:1.61 ratio – otherwise know as the Golden Ratio – spiralling upwards as the client increasingly takes control.

Clients, take note. If this price list is anything to go by, your design 'skills' might be about to get rather costly.

For more ridiculous design memes, see our best graphic design memes roundup.

Read more: