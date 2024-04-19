OK, I think I may have found the best office chair for creatives

By Beren Neale
published

I've reviewed chairs for years, but this is the one I'd recommend to most people working from home.

A close up look of the seat of the Verve chair.
(Image credit: Future)

What you sit on during your working day is important. I've spent a few years now using and reviewing the best office chairs for back pain, and honestly it's changed my life for the better. Like so many others, I made do with whatever chair was closest to hand during the working-from-home boom, and my back suffered the consequences. But everyone knows office chairs are boring and ugly, and the really good ergonomic ones look like an engineering graduate's experiment and cost the earth, right?

Well, by and large, yes. The number of horrible-looking chairs made of hard plastic, metal and over-engineered back support is myriad. I've reviewed many of them. And the pretty ones – the ones that make it into the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) – they generally cost a thousand dollars. Now, who the hell has a grand to spend on a chair?! 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.