Learn how to code with 96% off this massive bundle

We're gearing up to bring you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 discounts on creative tools in just two weeks, but in the meantime, we've got you a great daily deal on a web coding course bundle.

Knowing how to code is an invaluable skill that can open up new career paths you might have never imagined. You can master the art of web code and supplement your existing design skills with the help of the Complete Learn to Code Bonus Bundle. Get this Doorbuster Deal on sale for just $54 (approx £41) – that's 96% off the full price.

Whether you want to learn web design to craft your own creations or boost your skills to qualify for a bigger pay check, the Complete Learn to Code Bonus Bundle will give you the knowhow you need to become a talented web developer with the skills to succeed.

With more than 16.5 hours of actionable content from 12 courses, you’ll learn the ins and outs of today's top coding languages including Python, MySQL, HTML, CSS, and more. Plus, you'll learn how to build incredible apps and websites along the way.

The Complete Learn to Code Bonus Bundle is valued at $1,473. Luckily, you won't have to pay nearly that much as right now, you can get this deal on sale for just $54 (approx £41).

The 12 courses included in this bundle are:

The Complete Ruby on Rails Developer Course

Learn Web Development by Creating a Social Network

Learn By Example: The Foundations of HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Python Tutorial: Learn by Coding

PHP OOP & PDO with Projects for Beginners

Total Web Development Course

An Introduction to MySQL Database Development

Learn Cloud Computing From Scratch

AngularJS for the Real World

Build Professional Websites with HTML5 & CSS3

Build Web Apps with ReactJS and Flux

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.

Related articles: