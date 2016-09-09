Learn new web skills with the Immersive Angular 2 Bundle

The web is always changing. Instead of playing catch up, stay ahead of the curve by learning tomorrow’s framework today. The Immersive Angular 2 Bundle will help you do just that, and you can get it on sale for 86% off the retail price!

Angular 2 is the newest version of the JavaScript framework created by Google. It’s what the web will be built on, and you can learn your way around it with the Immersive Angular 2 Bundle. Go from beginner to expert with six in-depth courses. They’re packed with hours of actionable lessons that will have you building your own projects in no time!