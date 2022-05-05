Live
OFFF Festival 2022 live blog: The Barcelona design event as it happens
All the intel from the hottest design ticket in town.
After a two-year hiatus, the full-fat, in-person version of OFFF Barcelona is finally back. OFFF 2022 starts today, and features a jam-packed line up of talks, workshops, markets and more.
From David Carson to Paula Scher, the sold-out 21st edition of the show features over 60 speakers, bringing together a huge variety of voices from the worlds of art and design. It also sees the launch of a brand new NFT platform created by artists and designers from the OFFF community.
We're here in Barcelona to experience the event, and will be keeping this page updated with everything we see and hear during what promises to be an awesome (and long overdue) OFFF Festival.
Most studios don’t double as a design shop, but Hey isn’t like most design studios. As well as running a talk, ‘Women at Work’, in the Adobe hub tomorrow, the Barcelona-based agency is selling its wares at the market throughout the festival.
“Who’s used Illustrator on iPad?” Lots of hands. “Who’s used Fresco on iPad?” Fewer hands. Here’s Adobe’s Olivier Huard explaining why the painting tool is an essential part of any digital artist’s workflow, thanks to features like ultra-realistic natural brush rendering, animation, and seamless importing to and from Illustrator and Photoshop.
“We love to make our sounds imperfect. Sometimes we run them through things like guitar pedals to dirty them. It humanises them.”
- Echoic Audio on creating the sonic logo for OFFF Festival
It’s a beautiful day here at the Dissney Hub. Here’s the outdoor crew, watching (and very much listening to) a talk by award-winning sound design studio Echoic Audio.
The Welcome Party included a preview of 'Roads Not Taken', an exhibition of NFTs from the OFFF community's new platform (or "NFT digital playground") Ouche. You can view the works on the Ouche website.
Last night we went along to the Welcome Party to celebrate the launch of OFFF 2022. It was great to finally hang out in person with the design community once again. Virtual events have their place, but there's nothing quite like the real thing.
We're excited to be here at the Museu del Disseny (The Design Museum of Barcelona) for OFFF 2022! Here's to an awesome 3 days of talks, workshops and events.
