OFFF Festival 2022 live blog: The Barcelona design event as it happens

After a two-year hiatus, the full-fat, in-person version of OFFF Barcelona is finally back. OFFF 2022 starts today, and features a jam-packed line up of talks, workshops, markets and more.

From David Carson to Paula Scher, the sold-out 21st edition of the show features over 60 speakers, bringing together a huge variety of voices from the worlds of art and design. It also sees the launch of a brand new NFT platform created by artists and designers from the OFFF community.

We're here in Barcelona to experience the event, and will be keeping this page updated with everything we see and hear during what promises to be an awesome (and long overdue) OFFF Festival.