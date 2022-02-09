Will today’s Nintendo Direct livestream reveal the Switch Pro?

There is a new Nintendo Direct happening today/tonight depending on your location. This will be the console giant's latest livestream reveal for its upcoming games and perhaps hardware for 2022. We're hoping to see something on Switch Pro (at least a logo tease) as well as new games and experiences.

If you're a game designer you need to pay attention as Nintendo often leads the way in UX and UI design. If you need a refresher, sign up to our UX Design Foundations course .

As a reminder, the Nintendo Direct will take place tonight, February 9th, at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET. We'll be live blogging to bring you the news as it happens.

Nintendo Direct: predictions

Will Breath of the Wild 2 make an appearance tonight? (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's Switch is in the middle of its lifecycle and a recent report suggests we won't see a Switch Pro announcement this year, so don't hold your breath for anything big. Though, we may yet see a logo of Nintendo's new console.

Nintendo has stated the Direct will focus on games due in the first half of 2022, but at 40 minutes we would expect some news of games due later in the year too. A title and logo reveal for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 would be fantastic – you can tell a lot from a Nintendo logo.

As it's closer to a release there should be details of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, this one will look very pretty and adorably-designed. The Square Enix tactical RPG Triangle Strategy should make an appearance, too. This game has beautiful HD-2D graphics and resembles a moving watercolour sketch – retro game fans take note.

We'd expect a new look at the Switch-exclusive, Bayonetta 3. This action series from Sega and Platinum games is like playing a manga TV series. It's been exclusive to Switch for some time, and looks like being a jewel in the console's lineup for 2022.

(Image credit: Sega)

There's a smattering of games that could make the Direct, including news on Switch versions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sonic Frontiers, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

We feel Nintendo needs to announce some new games, however, and this could be the time to do it with sales of Switch OLED and Switch Lite soaring. Will we get a new Donkey Kong or Mario Kart? Or will Nintendo switch it up and reveal a sequel to the party game 1-2 Switch?

Join us later in our live blog to find out just what Nintendo Direct will deliver. We'll be here to share all the latest news and games for Switch. If you still don't have one of these brilliant handheld gaming consoles, take a look at our Nintendo Switch deals tracker.

Read more: