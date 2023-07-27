So the only CGI in Oppenheimer is… during the nude scenes?

By Daniel Piper
published

The 'black dress' controversy is pretty ridiculous.

Oppenheimer screenshot showing Florence Pugh sitting on a chair in a CGI black dress
(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Future)

CGI in movies is usually reserved for the realm of action scenes, with the likes of Marvel and DC relying (perhaps a little too) heavily on computer-generated imagery to depict fantastical chases and explosions. But viewers of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are discovering an entirely different use of CGI – in certain countries, anyway. 

Many column inches have been dedicated to the fact that, in a departure from most Nolan films, there's a fair bit of nudity in this one. But it seems countries such as India and Indonesia have seen fit to cover Florence Pugh's body with a black CGI dress – something that might make Christopher Nolan even angrier than people watching Tenet on a Game Boy.

See more

"Can confirm. This is the version being screened in Indonesia. A lot of her intimate scenes with Cillian was also heavily altered too," one Twitter user commented on a widely circulated screenshot, while another added, "It was like this in my theatre and didn't even noticed that it was fake."

The decision to cover Pugh's body using CGI has drawn a bemused response for a couple of reasons. Not only is it faintly ridiculous that studios are more than happy to depict all sorts of violence (and deadly weapons including, you know, bombs) but shy away from showing a naked human body, but there's also the fact that Christopher Nolan has been very, very vocal about the fact that Oppenheimer contains no CGI at all. Leading everyone to make the same joke: Nolan will not be happy about that computer-generated dress.

See more
See more
See more

Still, Nolan can take some solace from the fact that this is by no means the first CGI controversy we've seen this year. From the ridiculous (The Flash's flying babies) to the banal (Nick Fury in a chair), it seems computer-generated imagery is everywhere we look right now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles