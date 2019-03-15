Pantone unveils the top wedding colour palettes of 2019

If you've ever had to organise a wedding, you'll know what a logistical marathon it can be. From flowers to clothes, table plans to reception playlists, there's a lot to keep in mind. When it comes to the look of the big day though, colour authority Pantone is here to help with its new selection of wedding palettes.

Created in partnership with WeddingWire, Pantone's 2019 wedding colour palettes for couples-to-be cover a wide spectrum of hues that can be made to fit any theme or location.

Following hot on the heels of the recent metallic colours Pantone launched last week, these wedding palettes are a fantastic demonstration of how a bit of colour theory can come together to create a theme.

The collection of four palettes include the fuchsia-based 'Love in Bloom', the warm 'Golden Hour', a tropical twist with 'Paradise Found' and the exotic 'Stroke of Midnight', the last of which sounds to us like the name of the kind of late night movie you wouldn't want to watch with your parents. Check them out below.

Love In Bloom is a group of soft and nurturing colours that rely on a fuchsia red core to make the other hues pop. This palette is on the warmer end of the spectrum, but that doesn't mean it's over-powering or in our face. Bold and beautiful, this set has it all.

Described by Pantone as a celebration of the "physical beauty of nature", Golden Hour uses straightforward warm neutrals to create a sophisticated yet unconventional look. By sticking to pale colours, this palette appears both fresh and modern. Perfect for those after a rustic aesthetic.

After something a bit more vibrant? Paradise Found could be the wedding palette for you. Calling to mind idyllic getaways thanks to its mix of radiant colours and striking shades, Paradise Found is a playful collection that's sure to enhance the party atmosphere of the big day.

Last but not least is Stroke Of Midnight, which pairs twinkling whites with dark blues and purples. According to Pantone, this palette is all about the "energy and magic surrounding the beginnings of a new chapter for couples." What could be better as you start a new story together?

"Colour is a powerful tool – not just for enhancing aesthetics that are critical to every element of a wedding – but to evoke emotion and create the special mood that a couple wishes to communicate throughout their special day from playful and adventurous to romantic and timeless, and everything in between." says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

“In concert with the resources and planning tools from WeddingWire, these custom palettes created by The Pantone Color Institute are intended to help couples navigate their colour and design choices in an inspiring, meaningful and uniquely memorable way."

To find out more and learn why these colours work so well together, head over to the Pantone website.

