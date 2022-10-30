Philips' sleek new gaming brand is a breath of fresh air

Most gaming brands offer a very particular look. They look great in a teenager's bedroom or in an esports tournament, but they often look a bit too gaudy to appeal to a wider audience. But Philips says it's on a mission to change that with its new PC gaming brand Evnia.

Recognising that not every gamer wants devices lit up like Christmas trees, Philips aims to offer a tasteful alternative with a (slightly) more reserved look. Evnia is set to release its first product in December, and it actually looks very smart (see our roundup of the best gaming monitors to for the current pick of the crop).

Philips Evnia logo

"Fresh, premium and elegant" – the Philips Evnia logo (Image credit: Philips)

Philips' new PC gaming brand Evnia has launched with a manifesto to become "the most welcoming gaming brand, diversifying the category by creating an enjoyable experience in combination with style." While most gaming brands opt for the gaudy RGB lighting associated with competitive esports, Philips clearly thinks there's a broader interest in a more mature approach.

It aims to break “the stereotype that gaming is only for teenagers”, noting that the “the definition of a typical gamer is more diverse than ever." While typical gaming peripherals identity a niche, perhaps even cliquey group, Philips wants to create a more “welcoming community” – the launch video below features Kenya’s first female pro esports athlete, Silvya Gathoni.

Evnia, Greek for "smart thinking", aims to offer "freshness, premium and elegance," and it looks like it's achieved that. The elegant logo could almost be for a high-end fashion brand but with a nice reference in the bracket-like 'I' that ties it to tech and computing. As for the products, the first release – a 34in curved monitor – looks sleek, clean and premium, with lots of white and silver rather than the usual black. The traditional RGB lighting is maintained but made more subtle, and useful, with Ambiglow light to create a halo of light from the monitor.

Product shot of Philips Evnia monitor
The first Philips Evnia product – the 34M2C7600MV monitor (Image credit: Philips)

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor (opens in new tab) (the design may be sleek, but the product names aren't) boasts a Quad HD (3440 x 1440) mini-LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 1400, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync. It's due to be released in December priced at $1,799.99 / £1,599.99.

More Philips Evnia monitors are set to follow in January – a flatscreen 42-inch OLED Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 at $1,599.99 / £1,569.99, a 42-inch, 34-inch QD OLED curved screen 34M2C8600 at $1,499.99 / £1,479.99 and a 27-inch VA curved screen, the 27M2C5500W, at £459.99 (US pricing to be confirmed). Two headsets, two keyboards, two mice and a mouse pad are to follow from June 2023. We're looking forward to trying them out.

