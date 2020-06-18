The new Photoshop updates you need to know about

Adobe has released a slew of new features set to benefit creatives using its apps, including the largest batch of Photoshop updates released since Adobe MAX 2019. These updates make using Photoshop much quicker and easier, with Adobe Sensei AI improving workflow and make common tasks simpler.

Probably the biggest change to Photoshop is the improved Select Subject feature, which makes it easier to select portraits. In particular, selecting hair is now a lot quicker, as you can see in the demo below.

Adobe says that "this is just the beginning" of AI innovations, which makes us even more excited to see what will be revealed at Adobe MAX 2020 later this year.

Other improvements include Adobe Fonts auto activation – so no more warning messages about missing fonts when you open the software, better pattern rotation and Match Fonts – which helps you identify fonts from images.

The new Match Fonts feature (Image credit: Adobe)

Photoshop for iPad has also had a facelift, and is now better integrated with Lightroom.

Send Photoshop files to Lightroom in just one click (Image credit: Adobe)

Elsewhere, Versions are now available in Lightroom, there are live previews on renders in Illustrator and Auto Reframe in Premiere Pro, making it easier to adapt your content for different social media platforms. And of course, there's also new app Photoshop Camera, aimed specifically at social media users.

Read more about the new features on Adobe's blog, and keep an eye on our Adobe Creative Cloud deals page for all the latest discounts on Adobe software.

