Adobe Photoshop Camera: Free new app will transform your Insta feed

Creatives everywhere have been waiting for Photoshop on their phones for a long time, and Adobe has finally released Photoshop Camera on Android and iOS devices. Although it may not be exactly what professionals have been yearning for in terms of bringing Photoshop's capabilities to the small screen, it's a fun app that will have its uses – especially for social media users.

Photoshop Camera (now out of beta) is powered by Adobe’s Sensei AI, and gives users "real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder" with its powerful effects and filters. Essentially, it uses the AI technology to add flashy lens effects (you'll definitely want the best camera phone to fully enjoy this), and though you can do some basic photo-editing, it's limited to exposure, contrast, saturation and so on.

Want the real thing? Here's how to download Photoshop, and some top-class Photoshop tutorials to get you started.

Photoshop Camera's effects are created by influencers and artists, with more added frequently, and Adobe has targeted younger users right off the bat with its inclusion of effects created by pop singer, Billie Eilish. The latest AI technology gives the camera some nifty auto-recognition tricks, which enables it to automatically recommend filters and effects that will best complement the photograph you're about to take.

In truth, there may not yet be much here that isn't already found elsewhere (check out more options in our pick of the best photo-editing apps). However, the powerful technology has the capability for further innovation down the line, and the Adobe name means it'll be a platform for some standout creative work.

The integrated features, which include the ability to publish to social media straight from the app, make this the perfect companion for a social media user, especially on visual platforms like Instagram. If you're still not using social media to its full extent, here's our guide packed full of social media tips for professional artists and designers.

