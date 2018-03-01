Pick up programming with this amazing course

Understanding programming languages is becoming a necessary skill, even for careers that don't necessarily require you to code. Learn how to speak the language of programmers so you can keep up with the Programming for Non-Programmers Course. It's on sale now for just $10 (approx. £7).

Being multilingual is always a benefit. One of the most important languages to understand in the modern workplace is code. If you have no experience with coding, it can be intimidating trying to figure out where to start. The answer is Programming For Non-Programmers. This course includes 31 lectures and 3.5 hours of content that you can access anytime from anywhere. It's the perfect starting place to get you on the right path to speaking the language of programmers.

You can get the Programming For Non-Programmers Course on sale for just $10 (approx. £7)! That's a savings of 79% off the retail price for a must-have course that will get even an amateur up to speed on programming basics, so grab this deal today!

