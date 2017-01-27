Topics

What's the best programming language to learn first?

Want to code but have no idea where to start? This infographic reveals what's best for you in 2017.

Whether learning to code is a New Year's resolution or you simply want to know how to start a blog, it can be hard to know where to start. With plenty of trends knocking about, it's important to know what's worth your time and what's simply a fad.

With this in mind, the team at Make A Website Hub have put together this handy infographic that details helpful information for complete coding novices. With star ratings for difficulty and popularity, it's a brilliant way to get to grips with the coding programmes you may not be familiar with.

The infographic features details on Python, Java, C++ and loads more, so it's worth a look, even if you think you've already made your mind up about which coding language to learn first.

