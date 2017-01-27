What's the best programming language to learn first?

Click image to see full size infographic

Whether learning to code is a New Year's resolution or you simply want to know how to start a blog, it can be hard to know where to start. With plenty of trends knocking about, it's important to know what's worth your time and what's simply a fad.

With this in mind, the team at Make A Website Hub have put together this handy infographic that details helpful information for complete coding novices. With star ratings for difficulty and popularity, it's a brilliant way to get to grips with the coding programmes you may not be familiar with.

The infographic features details on Python, Java, C++ and loads more, so it's worth a look, even if you think you've already made your mind up about which coding language to learn first.

