Savage Brexit stamps are the best of British

The Royal Mail has recently been drawing fire from furious Brexit cheerleaders, incensed that there are no plans to mark the UK's planned withdrawal from the European Union with a set of stamps.

Despite encouragement from foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who urged a commemorative stamp to mark the “monumental moment in British history”, the Royal Mail has confirmed it has no plans to issue such a politically divisive stamp.

The big-hearted folks at The Poke weren't going to let this outrage stand, however, so they invited readers to come up with their own designs for Brexit stamps. And since then, the designs have just kept on coming.

Here are some of our favourites. If you feel inspired to create your own, be sure to let us know about them.

Brexit stamps #pokechallenge #Brexit @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/s3qRXncjRyJanuary 5, 2018

There you go, Andrea Loathsome and the The Sun's #Brexit #Independenceday stamp... pic.twitter.com/rllKksj3BOJanuary 16, 2018

Hi @andrealeadsom -incase you are having a #BrexitStamps competition…#TeamTory pic.twitter.com/5NgDuREpwJJanuary 16, 2018

Andrea’s Leadsom Launches new Brexit Stamp. #FBPE #Stopbrexit #WATON pic.twitter.com/fcN8m2nFVWJanuary 16, 2018

After Brexit our stamps will be returning to the iconic Penny Blue, which was a patriotic navy blue and definitely not black. It was absolutely never black. NOTHING HAS CHANGED. #BrexitStamps #pokechallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/CnCavTAJayJanuary 5, 2018

Beware of the Lickers! @BorisJohnson & @TheSun want #BrexitStamps. The special edition will look like this. pic.twitter.com/583mYtJd0wJanuary 5, 2018

