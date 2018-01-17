Topics

Savage Brexit stamps are the best of British

By Graphic design  

#BrexitStamps has gathered momentum on social media.

The Royal Mail has recently been drawing fire from furious Brexit cheerleaders, incensed that there are no plans to mark the UK's planned withdrawal from the European Union with a set of stamps.

Despite encouragement from foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who urged a commemorative stamp to mark the “monumental moment in British history”, the Royal Mail has confirmed it has no plans to issue such a politically divisive stamp.

The big-hearted folks at The Poke weren't going to let this outrage stand, however, so they invited readers to come up with their own designs for Brexit stamps. And since then, the designs have just kept on coming.

Here are some of our favourites. If you feel inspired to create your own, be sure to let us know about them.

Related articles:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles