Morpholio launches powerful new digital stencil app for designers

Thanks to the explosion of street art over the years, stencils have made a useful place for themselves in the world of artists and designers. Today they make the leap into the digital landscape thanks to the launch of Stencil, a new tool from Morpholio.

Stencil is a customisable stencil for digital drawing, and it works as a tool inside Morpholio's already popular Trace App. Capable of automatically turning any image users can find into a custom template in seconds, as well as containing an array of pre-made illustrations and symbols that are ready to use, Stencil makes digital creativity faster and more fluid.

Stencils can be easily moved and shaded in

"Creating stencils sits perfectly between the architect's sketch and the quick photo," explains Mark Collins, Co-creator. "You're trying to capture something - a texture, pattern, or detail that you want to use. Sketching is great, but slow. Taking a photo buries it in the photo album. Generating a stencil automatically creates an incredible tool that you can utilize in various ways. The stencil is the quickest path to distill an image into an actionable idea."

Stencils can be customised quickly

With patent-pending technology, Stencil turns your device into a scanner and digital laser cutter, letting users easily create a template that can be saved forever. With straightforward customisation options, Stencil also lets users transform their image or drawing into a desired shape.

Unique brushes build up beautiful designs

Once a stencil is made, just deploy it onto a work in progress and use brushes to create beautiful images. Morpholio's Trace App offers eight unique pen types (including pencil, charcoal, marker and brush) which allows designers and artists to build rich, multilayered images quickly.

To top it all off, Stencil templates can also be exported effortlessly to scale as a PDF, or shared directly to social media channels and cloud services.

"Allowing designers to draw and work in a fast and uninhibited space is the path to discovery," says Morpholio Co-creator Anna Kenoff. "We want to bring these opportunities into the digital realm, combining analog process with new media that stays at your fingertips and keeps the creative process flowing."