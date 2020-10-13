Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal: Unbeatable Nintendo Switch price cut is live for two hours only!

When it comes to Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, you've got to be quick off the mark. Right now, for two hours only, you can get this Nintendo Switch and Ring Fit bundle deal for just £314.99 – that's more than 10% off the regular retail price of both these items.



If you've been holding out for a great Nintendo Switch deal, don't hang around. This deal is only valid for two hours, ending at 11:00 (BST) and who knows whether we'll see another over the next two days.

UPDATE: This deal is now sold out. See more Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals at Amazon or visit Amazon's Prime Day gaming deals page for more bargains.

Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure: £348.99 £314.99 at Amazon

Save 12%: Nintendo Switch deals are notoriously hard to find, so this one, which includes the popular Ring Fit accessory is unbelievable offer. You'll need to hurry though, this offer is only available for two hours or until stocks last. DEAL SOLD OUT

