Say hello to CSS Scroll Snap points

Anyone who has tried to create some kind of scroll locking, snapping or manipulating will know how tricky it can be. Until recently, JavaScript was the only option, but always seemed to produce a mixture of success and choppy or questionable performance from device to device.

However, using this new property, carousels or sliders and other scroll-manipulation techniques can be easily created and controlled using CSS.

When the user scrolling has stopped, the browser will automatically scroll to the nearest snap point

The main scroll snap properties

Due to varying implementations of the specification, multiple properties are required to experiment with this new CSS. The main new properties required to experiment with this new feature are:

scroll-snap-type: mandatory;

scroll-snap-destination: 100% 0%;

scroll-snap-points-y: repeat(100%);

The scroll-snap-type property currently accepts three values: none (the default value); mandatory, and proximity. The mandatory value will force the scroll inside the snap container to the nearest snap point, proximity will snap but in a much more relaxed manner.

Both the scroll-snap-destination and scroll-snap-points-y are applying the same value: both apply the scroll snap points to 100% of the height of the elements inside the scroll snap container (defined by the scroll-snap-type) property, along the Y (vertical) axis. Combined with the ‘vh’ and ‘vw’ properties, full-screen elements can easily be created.

.carousel {

width: 100vw;

height: 100vh;

overfl ow-x: hidden;

scroll-snap-type: mandatory;

scroll-snap-destination: 100% 0%;

scroll-snap-points-y: repeat(100%);

}

.carousel__item {

width: 100%;

height: 100%

