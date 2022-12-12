This AI enhanced snowball fight footage is the best thing you'll see all day

By Daniel Piper
published

They were savage back in 1897.

Screenshot of colourised 1897 snowball fight footage
(Image credit: History in Pictures/Future)

AI has become one of the most talked about (not to mention controversial) topics of conversations in the art world in 2022. But one of the more fun and innocuous trends to emerge is the colourisation and cleaning up of old video footage, making it much more immersive. And this might be the most delightful example yet. 

Currently doing the rounds on social media is colourised footage of what is apparently the first every snowball fight to be captured on film. And it's a savage one. Just look at what happens to the unsuspecting guy on the bike. (New to AI art? Check out our guide on how to use DALL-E 2.)

A post shared by History In Pictures (@historyphotographed) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

According to History in Pictures (opens in new tab), the colourised and speed-adjusted footage was shot in Lyon, France in 1897 by the Lumière brothers, whose "actualités" are regarded as the earliest form of documentary filmmaking.

This isn't the first piece of AI-enhanced footage that's blown our minds recently. Just last month a colourised video transported us to the streets of 1930s London. For some slightly more dubious examples of AI-generated video, take a look at the most terrifying deepfakes around.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

