We sat three 3D artists down at a Scan workstation, powered by an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, and set them the first of our Vertex Art Battles: could they model a robot bust in just 15 minutes?

It might seem like a tricky task, but by using ZBrush and Cinema 4D, with NVIDIA's studio drivers, they managed to create some impressive results.

Watch the video above to see them in action, and see what they made with a limited timescale of just 15 minutes. Whose robot do you prefer? Who do you think won this Vertex Art Battle? And what would you like to see our artists create next time?

Read more: