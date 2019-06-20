Walmart cameras: the best deals in 2019

In this guide to the best Walmart cameras, we list the top snappers that you can buy from Walmart in 2019. The best Walmart cameras aren't just standard point-and-shoot digital cameras – in this guide we've also go brilliant budget picks, instant cameras, security cameras for your home or office, and dash cameras for placing in your car.

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and that means it has a brilliant range of products on offer – including the best Walmart laptops – and at very competitive prices. You might not think of Walmart as the place to buy your new camera, but because Walmart is such a successful store, it's able to cut the prices of some of the most popular cameras on sale in 2019.

So, it doesn't matter if you're thinking of buying the best waterproof camera for your holidays, or an affordable, cheap DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) for taking snaps of the family, this guide to the best Walmart cameras will be for you.

Buying the best Walmart camera for your needs doesn't have to be an expensive or confusing ordeal. Here are the best cameras you can buy at Walmart right now...

01. Nikon D7500

The best DSLR camera at Walmart overall

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 922,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Excellent 20.9MP sensor

Powerful 51-point AF system

Only one SD card slot

Live View focusing slow

The Nikon D7500 is our pick for the best DSLR camera at Walmart overall. It offers a brilliant balance of features and affordability. Sure, there's more accomplished DSLRs at Walmart, but they are a lot more expensive. The Nikon D7500 packs in an excellent 20.9MP sensor into a compact and affordable body. Despite its relatively inexpensive price, the D7500 still offers a wide range of features, such as 4K video capture, tilt-angle touchscreen and 8fps burst shooting for high-speed action shots.

02. Nikon D850

The best high-end DSLR camera at Walmart

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.4MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Stunning image quality

Excellent performance

Slow Live View AF speed

SnapBridge connectivity

If you're looking for the ultimate DSLR at Walmart, then the Nikon D850 is the one you'll want. This is our pick for the very best high-end DSLR camera at Walmart, which means it's more expensive than the Nikon D7500, but for serious photographers the extra cash is well worth it. It comes with a massive 45.4MP sensor that delivers incredible images that are rich with details, and offers exceptional noise performance even at high ISOs. This is a DSLR camera that comes with more features than we can list here, and a robust build quality that allows it to cope with even the most demanding of locations.

03. Nikon D3400

The best cheap DSLR at Walmart

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 11-point AF, 1 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Terrific 24MP sensor

Excellent value for money

Basic external controls

Maybe too small for some hands

OK, so this list has started off pretty Nikon-heavy, but we can't argue with the Japanese company's brilliant products. Not only does it offer the best all-round and high-end DSLR cameras at Walmart, with the D3400 it also offers the best cheap DSLR at Walmart. It comes with a brilliantly sharp 24MP APS-C sensor and a very good retracting kit lens. Overall it offers superb value for money, with features and performance that put some of its more expensive rivals to shame. Its simple button layout, along with its cheap price, means the D3400 is perfect for beginners.

04. Fujifilm X-T3

The best mirrorless camera at Walmart

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 26.1MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Great new X-Trans sensor

Excellent build quality

Noticeable viewfinder fringing

EV dial easy to knock

Fujifilm's X-T3 is our pick for the best mirrorless camera at Walmart. It improves on its predecessor in pretty much every single way, with a new 26.1MP X-Trans sensor benefiting from a higher resolution and better noise control. With 2.16-million phase detect AF pixels, X-T3 tracks focus smoothly as well. Add in touchscreen control, 4K video and 11fps burst mode, as well as a stylishly-designed body, and you've got one of the best cameras on sale at Walmart in 2018.

05. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

One of the best compact Walmart cameras

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,370,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Compact proportions

5-axis stabilisation

Smaller sensor than some

Battery life could be better

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III is one of our favorite Walmart cameras, as it packs a formidable amount of extras into a compact body that's ideal for beginners, as well as seasoned pros. It boasts a 5-axis image stabilization system, decent electronic viewfinder, an impressive 8.6fps burst shooting speed and 4K video. Don't be fooled by its small size and low price – this is a brilliant camera.

06. Fujifilm FinePix XP130

The best waterproof camera at Walmart

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 16.4MP | Lens: 28-140mm | Waterproof: 20m | Freezeproof: -10°C | Shockproof: 1.75m | Monitor: 3-inch, 920K dots | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Cheap compared to rivals

Advanced filters

Disappointing image quality

No GPS included

If you're looking for the best waterproof camera Walmart has to offer, than the

FinePix XP130 is for you. It's the perfect choice for family holidays at the beach, with a robust, waterproof casing and some nice features, such as a variety of fun filters to liven up your snaps and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy uploading and sharing to social media sites. It's not the most rugged of waterproof cameras, and the simple-to-use button layout might frustrate more experienced photographers, but if you want a simple point and shoot compact camera for the beach, this is a brilliant choice.

07. Sony RX100 IV

One of the best compact Walmart cameras

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1-inch CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 | Monitor: 3-inch tilting, 1.23 million dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 16fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

1in sensor performs solidly

Lovely viewfinder

No grip on the front plate

LCD not sensitive to touch

The Sony RX100 IV proves that if you don't mind waiting a bit, you can get some seriously impressive camera deals from Walmart. When it first launched, it was a pricey snapper, but no there are some brilliant deals to be had – especially at Walmart. You get some top-notch features, including a 1in sensor, 4K video recording, excellent pop-up EVF and 16fps burst mode and wireless connectivity. It can also shoot at up 960fps for slow-motion output!

(Image credit: Netgear/Chris Price)

08. Netgear Arlo Pro 2

The best security camera at Walmart

Resolution: up to 1080p HD | Footage recording: Free cloud recordings for seven days | Audio: HD two-way

Free cloud recordings

Crystal-clear video

Expensive system

Installation is hit-and-miss

The Netgear Arlo Pro 2 is the best security camera at Walmart. It's a high-end set-up that offers a professional-quality security system for your home or business. The Arlo Pro 2 comes with a hub and two cameras. The cameras are capable of recording crystal-clear 1080p HD video, and can work either indoors or outdoors, thanks to their IP65 waterproof rating and strong magnetic mounts. It also features an 8x digital zoom, a 'smart siren' and a powerful Night Vision mode, giving you peace of mind when away from home. You can view the cameras through a smartphone app or web interface.

09. Polaroid OneStep 2

The best Polaroid camera at Walmart

Lens: 106mm | Focusing: Macro, Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes

Retro design

Easy to use

Controls could be laid out better

Film is pretty pricey

If you're looking for an instant camera with a huge dose of retro charm, then the Polaroid OneStep 2 is definitely for you. With a design based on the original 1970 OneStep, this updated camera is just as easy to use as Polaroid's original. As soon as you press the button, it prints out your photo on the classic square file (Polaroid I-Type). The film is a bit more expensive than its instant camera rivals, but for pure nostalgia and excellent photo quality, the OneStep 2 is definitely worth buying from Walmart.

10. Garmin Dash Cam 55

The best dash camera at Walmart

Video quality: 1440p | Viewing angle: 122 degrees | GPS tracker: Yes | Memory: MicroSD card (included)

Compact size

Excellent video quality

Apps offer limited control

Small battery

Garmin is a well known brand for action cameras and fitness trackers, and its applied its experience to the Dash Cam 55, creating a feature-packed dash camera with brilliant image quality. It's by far the best dash camera for your car at Walmart, and thanks to its 1440p video capture at 30 frames per second, video footage is brilliant, and the 122 degree viewing angle is also decent, giving you a wide view of the road. It has a built-in GPS unit, so all footage is stamped with time and location, which can save a lot of time and effort if you are involved in an accident.

