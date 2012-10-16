Google Maps gets a nostalgic twist

It looks like Chicago in the 1950s - but looks can be deceiving

There's something magical about the faded look of vintage postcards, and so we instantly fell in love with Postcards From Above, a unique combination of nostalgia and new technology.

The postcards, which take modern images from Google Maps and turn them into time-aged postcards from a bygone era, are the creation of Akos Papp, a Hungarian art director currently working at advertising agency BBDO NY.

The Statue of Liberty gets the vintage postcard treatment

The businesses, schools, sports fields and shipping yards featured look like they could easily be from the 1950s or 1960s, which just goes to show the power of a good filter and clever use of typography.

The Polish city looks very much as it would have done during the days of the Iron Curtain

Papp plans to update the site daily, so we're looking forward to seeing what he comes up with next.

This faux aged postcard of San Francisco looks like its been in a drawer for decades

