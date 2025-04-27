Remember when the internet was baffled by the apparent appearance of iPhones in old paintings? Well, despite the ubiquity of smart phones today, it seems people are just as surprised to see such tech in the hands of a modern royal.

Social media (and traditional media, for that matter) was ablaze this week with the news that Denmark's Princess Isabella had been photographed holding an iPhone. The pic was snapped by Her Royal Highness Queen Mary during an photo session for Isabella's 18th birthday (probably with one of the best camera phones), and it quickly divided opinion.

The image, as shared on Instagram above, shows Princess Isabella looking very regal in a shiny orange gown and turquoise sash and tiara. But many were surprised to see her captured so casually, mid message on her phone.

The combination of the iPhone and the candid, spontaneous nature of the shot does look very gen Z compared to the formal stuffiness of posed royal images (compare to the official shots below), but is it really so unexpected?

Some have suggested that the photo looks "silly" and too informal. One person commenting on Reddit even suggested it was irresponsible due to Isabella's status a role model for young people.

But really? It's a behind-the-scenes shot taken by her mum, not one of the official portraits. And we're in the 21st century. Should she be holding a sword? Or perhaps people think she should receive her communications from animated birds.

Despite the controversy, it seems the shot was a big branding win for the Danish royal family. Portraying the princess in a natural, human way may have upset some traditionalists, but it's done well for her popularity among younger people (and, yes it's very possible this was the precise intention).

"I love this royal family so much, she is just like a normal teenager, got her iPhone in hand and having her parents take quick snap shots of her," one person wrote on the Instagram post. Some people just want to know if that dress has pockets for an iPhone.

I'm not sure what exact model Isabella is using in the picture, but if you're shopping for new phone yourself, check out our guide to the best iPhone for photography.