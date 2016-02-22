Get the original ground-breaking Lytro camera

When the Lytro Camera first came on the market, it changed the way people looked at photos. You can add a whole new depth to all of your pictures by grabbing the first generation Lytro 16GB Camera on sale now for 59% off the retail price!

Most cameras only capture two dimensions of an image. The Lytro Camera goes deeper by recording the direction of light rays and capturing the full field of light. The process produces a 3D style image that you can change the perspective and focus of after the fact, turning your photos into living images.

The first generation Lytro 16GB Camera usually retails for $199, but you can save 59% off that price right now. That means you'll pay just $79.99 (approx. £55) for a camera that will change your perspective on photography.