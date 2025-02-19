Photoshop at 35: tell us what you love (and what you don't)

On 19 February 1990, a software program was shipped that would shape creative workflows for three and a half decades. Adobe Photoshop was born.

The program made image editing tools previously available only to large companies much more accessible, and within a couple of years 'Photoshop' was being used as a verb. It's remained the industry-standard tool for digital art and image manipulation ever since (also see our history of Photoshop). But could it be improved?

The first edition of Photoshop was released in February 1990 (Image credit: Adobe)

Strong competition has emerged over the years (see our guide to Photoshop alternatives), yet regular updates always seem to keep Photoshop a step ahead, from the addition of layers in Photoshop 3 (1994) to the Liquify filter in Photoshop 6.0 (2000) and generative AI tools in the most recent updates. And then there's the integration with Adobe's other programs (see our Adobe software list).

This is why it still tops our pick of the best digital art software. But that doesn't mean Photoshop is perfect. Everyone who has used the program will have their pet peeves: the subscription plan maybe, perhaps a workflow that could be faster, unsupported formats or missing tools or features that you would like to see added.

Whether you're a Photoshop veteran or a new user, we want to know what you think. As Photoshop turns 35, let us know why do you use Photoshop rather than the alternatives, and what do you like about it? Or why don't you use it if you've switched or never used it? And if you are a Photoshop user, what would you improve if could change anything, no matter how big or small, about the software.

The suggestions can be as minor or as ambitious as you like; just let us know in the comments below what you think. If you've been waiting for the moment to try the software, there's currently up to 40% off Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps plan depending on where you're located.