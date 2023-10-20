Infinix GT 10 Pro review: it sure doesn't feel like a budget phone

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a camera phone that makes its gaming ambitions clear from the minute you open the box. And while the camera quality may not quite match its lofty megapixel figures (pixel-binning plays a large role), the GT 10 Pro is a large-screen phone that packs a surprising punch for a sub-£300 device, running games with glee and squeezing more out of each penny of investment than most budget rivals manage. The improved internals and OS are also a big step up from last year's Infinix models.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Infinix GT 10 Pro comes from a brand that may not be well known in the UK, but after spending a few weeks with this model, especially after the interesting-but-compromised models I tested last year, maybe it's time for that to change.

It's not going to compete among the very best camera phones on the market, but if evaluating it in the context of budget camera phones, which often compromise a little too much on performance to become long-term prospects, I can confidently state that the GT 10 Pro surprised me greatly.

I used it as my daily phone for over 3 weeks, running benchmark tests, downloading software, and taking photos and using its photo- and video-editing software, including using it to take published images of other products I've reviewed on here. I also played games on it, testing its main claim as an affordable gaming phone.

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 RAM: 8GB (+5GB expandable) Storage: 256GB OS: Android 13, XOS 13 Screen: 6.67in AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080x2400p, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi Peak brightness: 900 nits Cameras: Back: 108MP (wide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth); Front: 32MP (wide) Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB 3.2 Type-C, headphone socket Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh Dimensions: 162.7 x 75.9 x 8.1mm Weight: 187g

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Design and screen

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

From the front, the Infinix GT 10 Pro looks Very Sony Xperia Clone, especially in the black variant (there's also a Mirage Silver one). With the black casing and slightly rounded corners, it looks quite similar to the Sony Xperia 1 V at first glance... until you look at the back, that is.

On the back, a multitude of lines and shapes greeted me, mostly in orange and grey, clearly there to remind me that this is a gaming-focused phone. With the bleak parade of dull mono-colour handsets marching all over the market in recent years, I found this a refreshing change. Over time, it might wear on some users who don't like too much flair, but I'm no longer friends with those people, so it doesn't worry me. I like it!

The AMOLED screen on the front is large at 6.67 inches, and slightly wider than on the previously mentioned Sony flagship, at a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a max resolution of 1080x2400, at a pixel density of about 395 ppi, and achieving a peak brightness of 900 nits, it's not going to bother flagship models, but is fully comparable to midrange phones that come in at the £4-600 price range. The refresh rate is 120Hz, however, or the same as you'll find on the iPhone 15 Pro. And there's also an 'Always-On' option for the screen where a little tap on it brings up a customisable clock or decorative screen with a quick view of the number of notifications, battery level and the current date, much like the latest flagships.

So it's clear here that this phone is punching above its weight when it comes to the display specs. But what about other features and the camera?

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Features and performance

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

I was apprehensive when I saw that the Infinix GT 10 Pro claimed oodles of power and performance (including a cryptic "8+5GB RAM" line splashed across the box, what does that even mean?) but running off a MediaTek chipset, which are habitually much less capable than Snapdragon processors. With 256GB of storage on board, a MicroSDXC slot, the aforementioned 'gaming-optimised' screen and 5G compatibility, though, it makes up an impressive spec sheet for a sub-£300 phone.

And unlike the Infinix Zero Ultra I tried out last year, I found no stability issues when running several apps at once, loading the storage with applications and. Whether that's up to the updated XOS 13 (based on Android 13) or the improved octa-core processor, I'm not sure, but I suspect it's a mixture of both.

It's thankfully lighter on the bloatware than many Android phones, but does come loaded with several apps including a host of Infinix's own apps, many of which I used only once, just to see what they are. The gaming hub, though, XArena, did get several visits from yours truly.

And that's where the phone's real strength lies. As I detail below in the camera section, this will not become your next pro vlogging machine, but it might well be my favourite gaming phone in the last couple of years.

The screen isn't overly bright, but it's more than bright enough for any indoor use (and playing games on the bus) and it's really sharp and responsive, thanks to the AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate. I enjoyed action and racing games more on this phone than just about any phone I've used (including the new iPhone and the recently tested Xiaomi 13), and the speakers are brilliant for a phone too, with good depth and range. I beg you though, if you're playing or browsing TikTok on this, or indeed any, phone in public, use headphones. It's basic manners, people.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Infinix GT 10 Pro: Benchmark scoring Geekbench 6 CPU: Multi-core: 3,402 Single-core: 1,109 Geekbench 6 GPU: OpenCL: 4,294 Row 1 - Cell 2

Benchmark scoring further underlines this phone's surprising capability. Geekbench 6 testing yielded far better CPU benchmarks than the Google Pixel 6a, which is slightly more expensive than the Infinix GT 10 Pro, and almost exactly on par with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is at least double the price. Meanwhile, the GPU score outdid several more expensive Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony and OnePlus models, as well as the Google Pixel 7 Pro, revealing a real budget steal if what you're looking for is outright speed, especially on the graphics side.

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Camera

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson) (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

The camera notch is not excluded from the Infinix GT 10 Pro's overall flash of flair, with the large notch playing host to a triple-camera system that claims a staggering 108MP resolution on its main camera. There's also an LED strip next to the lenses and flash to indicate incoming notifications if you keep your phone sitting face-down. The macro and depth lenses are more conservatively specced at 2MP each, which gives you an entirely more accurate sense of what to expect from the camera in general.

The claimed 108MP spec is achieved through some digital trickery (including the infamous 'pixel-binning' so frequently employed in camera phones), while the real images produced are quite a way off from that pro-level number. There's decent depth and richness of colour though, and I enjoyed using the macro lens in particular (I can't believe that's a feature still missing from many flagship models). Daytime images are also nicely bright and sharp, with the different shooting modes providing an interesting range of results.

Overall, it won't quite compete with the best camera phones on the market, but it's viable for social media and more than good enough for any casual photography meant for family sharing, especially thanks to the feature-rich editing suite included in the phone, which has a wide range of editing options and filters.

The video editor is also one of my favourite Infinix features, as it comes with several ready-made 'mini-movie' formats, where you can record video snippets for each preset shot, which will auto-zoom and apply automatic filters too. There's a wide range of these, for several different styles and 'genres' and I've found it really fun to play with.

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Battery life

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

The Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery, which unfortunately is not swappable, but more fortunately it's quite impressive in use. While idle or in light use, the battery will last for several days, and always easily lasted me the day even in near-constant use.

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Price

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will set you back between $230 and $270 in the US, and between £250 and £280 in the UK, which honestly is much lower than the phones this device matches in performance, almost all of which you'll find in the £/$400 bracket and above.

Should I buy the Infinix GT 10 Pro?

If you are a pro or aspiring vlogger or smartphone photo/videographer, the Infinix GT 10 Pro might leave you a little flat, as the camera set, despite the impressive three-lens setup, doesn't quite match the massive megapixel count in real-world quality. However, as a gaming-focused phone that's also viable for all general use, including casual photography and video editing, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more tempting bargain. A drawback here is the limited brand awareness in Europe and North America, but this phone might contribute to changing that quite a bit...