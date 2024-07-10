When the words 'sitting properly' are mentioned, I get stark images of serious people doing serious desk work, all the while holding their backs seriously upright. These images bear absolutely no resemblance to the people I've worked with over the years, because no one actually sits like that. And even though there's an industry in making the best ergonomic chairs for back pain, I don't think that's ever going to change.

And that's fine, because it turns out trying to make a perfect right angle with your torso and thighs is not the secret to healthy sitting. I spoke to Dr Lindsey Migliore, Esports Medicine and PM&R Physician, plus founder of GamerDoc, to bust some myths around how to sit properly in a chair and the type of chair we should be sitting properly in.

Dr Lindsey Migliore Social Links Navigation Esports Medicine and PM&R Physician Dr. Lindsey Migliore is a licensed medical doctor in the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation & esports medicine physician. She is the founder of GamerDoc, Faculty Associate for the NYIT Center for Sports Medicine, co-editor of the Handbook of Esports Medicine, Lecturer at Mt. Sinai & Secretlab Ergonomic Advisor.

What misconceptions are there about how to sit properly?

We’ve been conditioned to believe that a straight back equates to the best possible posture. While this may have some merit, it’s simply not realistic. No matter what position, it’s very difficult to sit in any one way for long. That’s why constant changes to your posture are integral to healthy sitting.

Most of us spend up to 12 hours a day seated, and no matter how much we try to stay in one posture, the stress of the day builds up in our bodies. Our shoulders hunch forward, our back curves, and our posture slips out of alignment.

As good posture slips, our weight sinks more onto our ischial tuberosities, or “sitting bones”. While muscles and tissues of the buttocks provide an extra layer of support, constant compression — especially if kept in the same position — will lead to numbness and pain. Other side effects include tightness and tension in muscles, especially in the hips, lower back, and shoulders. This can contribute to discomfort and reduced flexibility

By introducing even the smallest of movements, you can significantly benefit your overall comfort and sitting health. This includes relieving muscle tension, improving circulation, reducing pressure points, enhancing comfort, and even increasing gaming performance.

Herman Miller's Embody chair: encouraging micro-movements at the core of its design. (Image credit: Future)

Great. The perfect posture doesn't exist and we can sit however we want?

No. While sitting upright in the “ideal posture” is difficult to maintain and so can lead to problems, prolonged sitting with “poor posture” can also lead to tightness and tension in muscles, especially in the hips, lower back, and shoulders.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So constantly changing your sitting posture and incorporating micro-movements throughout the day, can significantly benefit your overall comfort and health.

Micro-movements can be the smallest of movements like changing the side that you’re leaning on, crossing and uncrossing your legs, or shifting the weight of your sitting bones. The key here is to keep changing instead of locking yourself in a single sitting posture, no matter how “optimal” that posture may be for long hours. That’s why we need a good chair that’s built to accommodate these natural micro-movements.

(Image credit: Dr Lindsey Migliore)

Sounds like it's all to do with the sitter... so what part does the actual chair play?

Not all chairs are created equally. Many are still built around the idea of maintaining the “perfect” posture, with rigid support that constricts movement. Instead of pushing our bodies into one position, chairs that allow for a more dynamic seated position can promote better health. This is achieved in two main ways.

Adjustable features like armrests and chair height allow users to customise the chair to their body proportions and comfort preferences, reducing pressure points.

like armrests and chair height allow users to customise the chair to their body proportions and comfort preferences, reducing pressure points. Ergonomic chairs often have adjustable lumbar support that conforms to the natural curve of the spine. This helps maintain proper spinal alignment and reduces strain on the lower back muscles.

The material the chair is made out of can have a significant impact on the user’s experience as well. While mesh is often deemed as the more cooling option, recent research from the University of California, Berkeley has shown that seats made out of foam had trends of more even pressure distribution.

However, even the most supported sitting needs to be broken up with periods of standing. A standing desk can help introduce periods of standing and stretching, all without having to leave the workspace.

A chair's adjustability and lumbar support is essential in aiding you in healthy sitting. (Image credit: Future)

So 'lumbar support' isn't just a buzz phrase - it's actually important?

Good lumbar support is a must for ergonomic chairs. These are essential in alleviating discomfort and decreasing pressure on the spine.

The lumbar region, or lower back, has a natural inward curvature called a lordosis. When sitting for extended periods of time, this curvature can flatten out and lead to slouching, strain of surrounding muscles, and low back pain. Firstly, by providing adequate support to the lumbar region, a chair reduces the load on the spine and helps prevent discomfort and pain that can arise from prolonged sitting.

Lumbar support also can help distribute body weight more evenly, which allows for longer periods of sitting without discomfort or fatigue.

Finally, muscles that are tense for a long term can contribute to pain and stiffness, so a good support can encourage relaxation and flexibility.