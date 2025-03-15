This may only be applicable to a small section of digital creatives working in 3D or filmmaking, but for the three of you that are reading this, I've got some pretty cool news.

The only commercially available 8K monitor is currently on sale – and in a big way. The Dell UP3218K Ultra sharp is at an all-time low price, down from $4,770 to $2,999 over at Amazon.

And if you're in the UK, there's an equally excellent deal – you can grab this beast for just £1,299 over at Amazon too.

Now, let's be clear: this is currently our top choice of 8K monitor for our best monitors for video editing list. But that's because it's the only 8K monitor currently available.

If you read my article on the new ASUS 8K ProArt PA32KCX monitor, that will all change this May. But for now, it's the only 8K monitor game in town.