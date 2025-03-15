The only commercially available 8K monitor is on sale with $1,771 off, and I'm intrigued

News
By published

It's at an all time low price, down from $4,770 to $2,999.

The Dell 8K monitor on a green background, next to the text, &#039;Lowest price&#039;.
(Image credit: Future)

This may only be applicable to a small section of digital creatives working in 3D or filmmaking, but for the three of you that are reading this, I've got some pretty cool news.

The only commercially available 8K monitor is currently on sale – and in a big way. The Dell UP3218K Ultra sharp is at an all-time low price, down from $4,770 to $2,999 over at Amazon.

Dell UP3218K: $4,770 $2,999 at AmazonSave $100

Dell UP3218K: $4,770 $2,999 at Amazon
Save $100

Key features: 32-inch 8K display | 7680x4320 resolution | USB-3 port x 3 | 60Hz | IPS panel | PremierColour | Colour support: 1.07 billion colours

Release Date: 2017

Price history: This is the cheapest that this monitor has every been. Yes, it's a 2017 model, so it only has a USB 3.0 port (no HDMI), but it's a visually stunning thing, and at a fraction of the original asking price, it's currently at a good price.

Review consensus
TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A close up photo of the new ASUS ProArt 8K monitor.
ASUS just revealed the first-ever 8K Mini LED monitor (but I think you should buy this 4K one instead)
Our very favourite monitor for creatives, next to text that says &#039;great price&#039;.
I can't believe our favourite monitor for creatives is down to just $699
Asus ProArt Display PA27JCV
Asus ProArt Display PA27JCV review: a studio display without the Apple
Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time
KTC H27P22S monitor
I’ve been using this affordable 4K gaming monitor and I’m surprised by its quality
Three of the best monitors for video editing on an orange background.
The best monitors for video editing
Latest in Monitors
The Dell 8K monitor on a green background, next to the text, &#039;Lowest price&#039;.
The only commercially available 8K monitor is on sale with $1,771 off, and I'm intrigued
A close up photo of the new ASUS ProArt 8K monitor.
ASUS just revealed the first-ever 8K Mini LED monitor (but I think you should buy this 4K one instead)
Acer PD3 portable monitor
Acer PD3 folding portable monitor review: a glorious tallscreen that will be useful for some
Philips 27E1N1600AE
This £200 monitor from Philips is exactly what I needed for my MacBook Pro
AGON PRO AG276FK
AGON Pro AG276FK review: unbelievably fast refresh rate but this monitor lacks resolution
Our very favourite monitor for creatives, next to text that says &#039;great price&#039;.
I can't believe our favourite monitor for creatives is down to just $699
Latest in News