The only commercially available 8K monitor is on sale with $1,771 off, and I'm intrigued
It's at an all time low price, down from $4,770 to $2,999.
This may only be applicable to a small section of digital creatives working in 3D or filmmaking, but for the three of you that are reading this, I've got some pretty cool news.
The only commercially available 8K monitor is currently on sale – and in a big way. The Dell UP3218K Ultra sharp is at an all-time low price, down from $4,770 to $2,999 over at Amazon.
And if you're in the UK, there's an equally excellent deal – you can grab this beast for just £1,299 over at Amazon too.
Now, let's be clear: this is currently our top choice of 8K monitor for our best monitors for video editing list. But that's because it's the only 8K monitor currently available.
If you read my article on the new ASUS 8K ProArt PA32KCX monitor, that will all change this May. But for now, it's the only 8K monitor game in town.
Dell UP3218K: $4,770 $2,999 at Amazon
Save $100
Key features: 32-inch 8K display | 7680x4320 resolution | USB-3 port x 3 | 60Hz | IPS panel | PremierColour | Colour support: 1.07 billion colours
Release Date: 2017
Price history: This is the cheapest that this monitor has every been. Yes, it's a 2017 model, so it only has a USB 3.0 port (no HDMI), but it's a visually stunning thing, and at a fraction of the original asking price, it's currently at a good price.
Review consensus
TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
