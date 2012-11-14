Brand new Grand Theft Auto V trailer

Earlier today, the second trailer for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V was unveiled. Due for release in Spring 2013, the game is set to feature three playable characters - war vet Trevor, repo man Franklin and ex-con Michael.

During the two minute trailer, we're able to get a feel for the incredible graphics, CGI, and storyline that many gamers have been looking forward to for a very long time.

Bigger and better?

The GTA V will feature a map that's bigger than GTA IV's Liberty City, GTA: San Andreas' three cities and Red Dead Redemption's border states put together.

Could this be the biggest and best Grand Theft Auto release Rockstar has ever produced? From the looks of the trailer, that might well be the case...

Like this? Try these!

Are you excited for GTA V? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!