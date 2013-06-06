Budget filmmaking tool Hitfilm 2 soon available for Mac

FXHome are the makers of Hitfilm 2, a unique blend of video editing, visual effects and 3D compositing, all inside a single interface from just $399. Originally developed for PC, Mac users have been unable to benefit from the affordable software. But that's all about to change.
The developers of HitFilm 2 recently set up a Kickstarter project in order to fund development of the software for Mac users. With an initial target of £25,000, the company has already gained over £40k of crowd-funding, meaning the Mac version will be available to up-and-coming independent filmmakers before the end of the year - at a student-friendly price.
FXhome founder and CEO Joshua Davies comments: "Having proved such a hit with PC users, we’re constantly being asked why HitFilm isn’t available on Mac. When we first developed the software Mac was in a transition period and wasn’t capable of handling HitFilm. Now this has changed we don’t want young creators using Mac to be left behind."
The Kickstarter campaign closes tomorrow (Friday 7 June). Those who have backed the campaign will be rewarded with the HitFilm 2 Ultimate software on Mac as soon as it is released at a substantial discount off the retail price, plus other unique, non-financial rewards.
