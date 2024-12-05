Creating the subtle VFX behind Here, the new movie from Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks

Alexander Seaman, Visual Effects Supervisor at DNEG, reveals how he and his team met the challenge of creating a sense of place across millennia.

Making the VFX of film Here; a prehistoric scene
(Image credit: Image Courtesy of DNEG © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

For filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, he’s often invoked the comment of filmmaker Francois Truffaut who observed that “A good movie is the perfect blend of truth and spectacle.” The dovetailing of those two storytelling approaches has defined Zemeckis’ movies across the decades with fascinating results.

With Zemeckis’ latest film Here, visual effects studio DNEG has visualised a very particular concept for the film that is anchored in a fixed camera position depicting all of the action of the story. We've already seen how AI was used to de-age Tom Hanks for Here, a film that reunites director and star of Forest Gump, one of the best VFX movies of the 90s.

Image 1 of 2
Making the VFX of Here; a forest scene, before and after
(Image credit: Image Courtesy of DNEG © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
Image 1 of 2
Making the VFX of Here; an ice scene before and after melting
(Image credit: Image Courtesy of DNEG © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
Image 1 of 3
Making the VFX of Here; a scene is designed and rendered of a house in a wood, the trees are cut down
(Image credit: Image Courtesy of DNEG © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
Image 1 of 3
Making the VFX of Here; a scene from a suburban street
(Image credit: Image Courtesy of DNEG © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

James Clarke

Visual effects journalist.

