This is how Tom Hanks was so convincingly de-aged in Here

News
By
published

Actors were able to watch their young selves in real time.

AI de-aging of Tom Hanks in the movie here
(Image credit: Metaphysic / Miramax)

We mentioned a few months ago how convincing the AI de-aging of Tom Hanks looked in Robert Zemeckis' new movie Here. Now we've learned more about how Miramax created the effect.

Visual effects supervisor Kevin Baillie turned to the creative studio Metaphysic, which digitally augmented performances using its own generative artificial intelligence technology and team of digital character artists. And the process even allowed actors to rehearse while watching their young selves perform. The results could replace the Irishman in our pick of the best CGI movie moments.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles