The BAFTA Breakthrough cohort for 2024 has been announced, and this year's cohort of young creatives working in film, games and TV includes those who have worked on hit video games Black Myth: Wukong and Baldur's Gate 3 as well as those from film and TV, including Bottoms, WondLa and Baby Reindeer.

The Breakthrough awards is supported by Netflix and is designed to turn the spotlight on new talent on the cusp of, well… breaking through. The list includes talented creatives from the UK, US and India, who join last year's BAFTA Through cohort. The Breakthrough initiative is a year-round programme aimed to support professional development in games, TV and film. In comes off the back of BAFTA revealing the winners of this year's BAFTA Young Game Designers in the summer.

This year we have an amazing roster of casting directors, producers, writers, performers, lead artists, cinematographers, lead developers, and more Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO

"BAFTA Breakthrough, now in its 11th year, spotlights a host of emerging and talented ‘must-watch’ creative practitioners working across film, games and television," says Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO. "This year we have an amazing roster of casting directors, producers, writers, performers, lead artists, cinematographers, lead developers, and more. We urge the industry to take note. A huge thank you to Netflix, whose support makes BAFTA Breakthrough possible."

The year-long program offers an incredible package for budding talent: personalised one-on-one mentoring, tailored career advice, full voting BAFTA membership, and exclusive access to BAFTA events and screenings.

Participants also get to connect with industry professionals through curated networking events in the UK and beyond, providing a global platform to grow their careers. If you're part of BAFTA Breakthrough things are looking good. If you want to find out more, visit the BAFTA website, and maybe you can make next year's list. Read our professional development content for career advice, tips and insights.

2024 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort

BAFTA Breakthrough is part of BAFTA's year-round initiatives to nurture the next generation of creative talent. Its long-established and celebrated programmes, such as BAFTA Elevate, Young Games Designers, and the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards, help thousands of people build their careers in film, games, and television.

Below is the full list of all 43 people included in the 2024 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort:

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BAFTA Breakthrough: UK

(Image credit: BAFTA / Manuel Vazquez)

Alice Russell Director - If the Streets Were on Fire

Beth Park Lead Performance Director - Black Myth: Wukong

Clair Titley Director - The Contestant

Cobbie Yates Costume Designer - Layla

Daf James Creator/Writer/Executive Producer/Musical Director - Lost Boys & Fairies

Fred Hoffman Art Director - Paper Trail

Georgina Hurcombe Creator/Producer/Director - Pop Paper City

Harry Gilbert Casting Director - G'wed

Jennifer English Performer - Baldur's Gate 3

Kyla Harris* Lead Performer/Co-Creator/Co-Writer/Associate Producer - We Might Regret This

Lauren Sequeira Creator/Writer/Executive Producer - Domino Day

Lee Getty* Co-Creator/Co-Writer/Associate Producer - We Might Regret This

Loran Dunn Producer - Hoard

Luna Carmoon Writer/Director - Hoard

Luned Tonderai Series Director - Miriam: Death Of A Reality Star

Mawaan Rizwan Performer/Writer/Creator/Executive Producer - Juice

Otto Baxter Writer/Director/Performer - The Puppet Asylum

Poulomi Basu Creator/Director/Writer/Art Director - MAYA: The Birth of a Superhero

Rochelle Newman Producer - White Nanny Black Child

Shahnaz Dulaimy Editor - Top Boy

Sophie Knowles Lead Artist – Viewfinder

*applied as a team

BAFTA Breakthrough: US

(Image credit: BAFTA / Jessica Chou)

Angela Walker Patton** Director - Daughters

Elaine Gómez Creative Director - Blink Land

Erica Tremblay Writer/Director - Fancy Dance

Hanna Park Editor - Bottoms

Jih-E Peng Cinematographer - Girls Will Be Girls

Joy Ngiaw Composer - WondLa

Juliana Hoffpauir Costume Designer - Hit Man

Karrie Shirou Shao Game Writer/Lead Designer - Pacific Drive

Nafisa Kaptownwala Casting Director - Dìdi

Natalie Rae** Director - Daughters

Nava Mau Performer - Baby Reindeer

Nicole He Creative Director - The Crush House

Sean Wang Writer/Director - Dìdi

**applied as a team

BAFTA Breakthrough: India

(Image credit: BAFTA / Vikas Gotra)

Abhinav Chokhavatia Game Producer - Down and Out

Christo Tomy Director - Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Deepa Bhatia Writer/Director/Producer - First Act

Dhiman Karmakar Sound Designer/Production Sound Mixer - Amar Singh Chamkila

Jaydeep Sarkar Showrunner/Series Director/Executive Producer - Rainbow Rishta

Monisha Thyagarajan Series Producer - The Hunt for Veerappan

Neeraj Kumar Producer/Lead Developer - Artifice: War Tactics

Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy Writer/Director/Performer - Aachar & Co.

Varun Grover Writer/Director - All India Rank