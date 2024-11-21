BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 cohort announced - designers, editors, artists and more honoured

News
By
published

The standout young creatives working in film, video games and TV from the UK, US and India.

Jump To:

The BAFTA Breakthrough cohort for 2024 has been announced, and this year's cohort of young creatives working in film, games and TV includes those who have worked on hit video games Black Myth: Wukong and Baldur's Gate 3 as well as those from film and TV, including Bottoms, WondLa and Baby Reindeer.

The Breakthrough awards is supported by Netflix and is designed to turn the spotlight on new talent on the cusp of, well… breaking through. The list includes talented creatives from the UK, US and India, who join last year's BAFTA Through cohort. The Breakthrough initiative is a year-round programme aimed to support professional development in games, TV and film. In comes off the back of BAFTA revealing the winners of this year's BAFTA Young Game Designers in the summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles