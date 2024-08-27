Fascinating video shows the real world actors behind Black Myth: Wukong characters

Garfield looks unrecognisable.

Game Science's Journey to the West-inspired Black Myth: Wukong has been a huge hit this year. Part of that success has been the action role-playing game's striking character design.

The game's breathtaking combat required a powerful game engine and the skills of expert animators, but it also involved important motion capture work using real actors. And if you're wondering who those actors were, just check out the video below. It compares side by side the finished characters and face models, from Monkey King Sun Wukong to the sacred divinity Erland.

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

