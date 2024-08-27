Fascinating video shows the real world actors behind Black Myth: Wukong characters

Game Science's Journey to the West-inspired Black Myth: Wukong has been a huge hit this year. Part of that success has been the action role-playing game's striking character design.

The game's breathtaking combat required a powerful game engine and the skills of expert animators, but it also involved important motion capture work using real actors. And if you're wondering who those actors were, just check out the video below. It compares side by side the finished characters and face models, from Monkey King Sun Wukong to the sacred divinity Erland.

Black Myth: Wukong - Face Models vs. Characters - YouTube Watch On

Created by Bear Gaming Asia, the video shows the models behind the characters in the game. In some cases, the likeness is quite clear. In other cases, the finished character looks very different.

The eponymous Sun Wukong was modelled on well-known martial arts and motion capture actor Yin Kai. Fans are particularly loving the discovery that the Yaoguai king Tiger Vanguard was modelled on a real ginger moggie. Garfield underwent quite a transformation.

