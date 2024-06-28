Discover the winners of this year's BAFTA Young Game Designers

The awards have been inspiring the gaming talent of the future for 14 years.

BAFTA Young Game Designers
New gaming talent has been recognised with the announcement of the BAFTA Young Game Designers winners 2024. Some 49 finalists competed for the Game Concept Award, which rewards the most unique and creative game ideas, and the Game Making Award for the most technically impressive coding skills.

Run by the British Academy Film Awards since 2010, the annual awards aim to support and inspire young people to create, develop and present new game ideas that could one day make it to the best games consoles. A digital awards ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Inel Tomlinson (see below).

